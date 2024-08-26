Man Shares The 'Granny Panties' Theory Of Love That Kept Him Happily Married For Years

It was Thanksgiving 2012, and the family had gathered at my parent’s place for the annual bacchanalia of overeating and nitpicking each other’s life choices. In between matches of arguing about politics and lobbying turkey-carved insults, Uncle Larry pulled me aside with a conspiratorial look in his rheumy eyes.

“Hey kid,” he wheezed in a gravelly Brooklyn accent. “You dating anyone these days? Nah, don’t answer that. I can see it in your face — you’re lonely as a snowman in July.”

I tried to object, but Uncle Larry raised a nicotine-stained hand. “Save it. I got something to tell ya that’s gonna change your life.” He glanced around furtively before leaning in close enough for me to smell the Pall Mall and Aqua Velva wafting off him.

'Here’s the secret to a great relationship, and it’s the only advice that matters: Don’t take things so seriously all the time!'

He sat back with a satisfied grunt as if he’d just revealed the combination to Fort Knox. I must have looked skeptical because he launched into a rant that was half pep talk, half bizarre motivational speech.

“Listen up, Picasso! When you’re with someone, you gotta laugh. At yourself, at them, at the ridiculous circus of life! You can’t be getting all bent outta shape every time little things go wrong. You mess up? So what? Make a joke about it! Your partner screws up? Give ’em a hard time, but in that loving ribbing kinda way, y’know?”

Uncle Larry took a long drag off his cigarette, then continued through a smoky haze.

“My Edna, God rest her soul, she used to do the funniest things. Once, we’re getting ready for a night in the town — I’m putting on my best suit, and she’s putting on the Ritz in this fancy new dress of hers. Well, she comes outta the bedroom, and the zipper is stuck halfway down the back. Her hair’s all done up nice, makeup perfect, but the dress is hanging open and her big ol’ granny panties are just hanging right out for the world to see!”

He broke into a wheezing cackle at the memory. “Well, instead of getting all embarrassed, you know what she did? She struck a pose like some pinup model and said ‘Like what you see, big boy?’ Then she gave me a wink and one of those looks, you know the type…” Uncle Larry raised his eyebrows suggestively.

“We both just lost it laughing! Couldn’t stop for ten minutes straight. I had to pick her up off the floor, she was crying from it. And when we finally got ourselves together, I just gently zipped her up, kissed her, and off we went to paint the town.”

A wistful smile crept across his craggy face.

“That’s what I’m talking about, kiddo. Don’t take the little stuff so seriously. If you can laugh together about the weird, awkward, human moments, that’s the secret right there. It’s like a release valve on all the pressure. You don’t sweat the small missteps, you just blow it off with some jokes and keep on trucking, closer than ever.”

Uncle Larry stabbed his cigarette butt into the ashtray decisively.

"Whenever things get too heavy in your next relationship, I want you to remember Edna and her granny panties."

"If you can giggle about the goofy stuff together without anybody getting all bent out of shape, you’re gonna make it, kid. That’s my wisdom for ya.”

As he shuffled off in search of another beer and whatever argument had broken out in the living room, I mulled over his peculiar advice. At that moment, it did seem to contain a profound truth about the importance of cultivating humor and not taking yourself too seriously.

Could it be that simple? Just … laugh more?