6 Quiet Clues A Man's Only Pretending To Love You, According To Psychology

First of all, we need to understand what the definition of a fake relationship is. It is very difficult to distinguish a fake relationship from a real one. Many of us live under the illusion of a long-lasting relationship when what we have is a mere affair. Findings from a 2023 study showed that healthy relationships take a lot of effort to maintain, but they are far better than fake ones.

Numerous things need to be considered when in a ‘real relationship’ because there are a lot of people who could fool us into believing that they are truly attached to us, but what they seek might be just intimacy or merely to pass the time. We should learn to differentiate between people who mean it when they say that they love us and those who do not.

Here are six quiet clues he’s only pretending to love you, according to psychology:

1. The amount of PDA feels excessive

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Apparently, it might seem that a couple who are very affectionate towards each other in public might share a very loving relationship in private. This might not always be the case.

Although PDA, to a certain extent, is good, an excessive display of affection can indicate a compensatory behavior. It is a way of maintaining the illusion of a loving relationship in front of others and themselves as well.

This is not a very rare occurrence. Many couples who do not share a very good bond often feel the need to cover it up with their show of affection. Appearances can be quite misleading. So, the next time you see a happy couple holding hands, it might not necessarily mean that they are in love.

2. There are no special moments

fast-stock / Shutterstock

Being in a relationship with a person you truly love gives you a different feeling altogether. If you do not find anything extraordinary in your relationship, then you'd better not be in a relationship at all.

It does not mean that it needs to be something gala or grand but you should at least find pleasure in the small things like a memory of you together which makes you happy, or calling out nicknames to each other. It is not love when your relationship seems to be ‘normal’ all the time. There must be something from which you could derive excitement.

Some people might be more outwardly romantic, while others may show their affection through acts of service or emotional support. While romantic gestures can be important, a 2021 study explained that true love often involves more subtle cues, like genuine interest in your life, consistent support, and a willingness to understand your needs.

3. There are no serious discussions

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Communication is a very fundamental part of a relationship. You and your partner should feel free to open up in front of each other and should be able to discuss matters of the heart.

Communication does not mean merely talking about the weather and other inconsequential things, you should be able to talk about serious and important issues as well. Couples who are truly in love with one another talk about future plans, having children, traveling places et cetera.

It should also be kept in mind that arguments and fights are also parts of an honest relationship. While discussing serious things, arguments are bound to happen and also remember that they will be resolved at the end of the day. But if you do not discuss anything with your partner that matters to you then you should probably re-evaluate your relationship.

4. It's a power game

New Africa / Shutterstock

When your relationship becomes all about winning an argument then you might not be in a ‘true relationship’ after all. In a situation where your only concern is to prove your point right, you place your ego over the feelings of your partner.

Although arguments are very much parts of every relationship, sometimes one of the partners has to step down to end the fiend even if the other is wrong. Because being in a relationship is not always about being right, rather it is about giving space, compromise and care. Instead, the necessary time should be given to the partner so that one realizes about one’s mistakes in the future.

Individuals who engage in power games often do so to control others or gain an upper hand. This can involve twisting words, making promises they don't keep, or twisting events to make the other person feel guilty or inadequate. A 2023 study supports that true love is built on trust, respect, and equal partnership, not control or manipulation.

5. You don’t know much about each other

fizkes / Shutterstock

If you share an honest bond with your partner, you would be keen to know about your partner’s family and friends. If you want a future together that you would be interested in knowing your partner’s close ones.

It is only when the relationship does not matter to you and you know that it would probably not last long enough, that you do not show much interest in learning about your partner’s friends.

It is applicable in the case of your partner as well. It can only mean that he does not want to get too involved with you if he does not introduce you to his parents or friends.

6. Physical intimacy is the only thing keeping you together

Just Life / Shutterstock

You have wonderful intimacy, but there is nothing else that gives you much excitement from the relationship. Being physical is the only way you guys can maintain your bonding.

If you can find no real trust, passion, care, et cetera in the relationship, then it’s very likely that you are not attached. Many guys nowadays get into relationships only to go to bed.

While physical intimacy is vital to a healthy relationship, relying solely on it can be a red flag. One study found that when this physical connection solely sustains a relationship, it may indicate a lack of emotional intimacy and deeper connection, suggesting the person is not truly invested.

In the beginning, he might flirt with you, make you feel like you are the center of his universe, but in reality, all they want is to get you in bed. But not all guys are like that, and there are ones who are truthful and honest.

Mykh Goldstein is a writer, artist, blogger, and former contributor to The Mind's Journal.

