If A Man Has These 8 Qualities, Psychology Says He's One Of The Rare Gems

Men with these qualities stand out in ways that make them truly unforgettable.

Last updated on Aug 16, 2025

Man is a rare gem. Kindel Media | Canva
If you’ve been on the dating scene for a while now, you’ve likely experienced some general personality types: the geeky one, the basic one, the angsty emo, and the one you marry. The one you marry, the rare gems, are usually successful, extremely independent, and intelligent.

They make great partners. They usually strive for greatness. They’re successful, loyal, passionate, know what they want, don’t mess around, and want their relationships to be the best, just like them. 

If a man has these 8 qualities, psychology says he's one of the rare gems:

1. He's creative

man who is a rare gem and is creative Garnar / Shutterstock

Certain women thrive on creativity — she lives for her insatiable curiosity. Whether it’s the way you gift or dine, do it differently. 

You don’t need to follow the rules or go in order. Great women don't like ordinary, because they're far from that.

While not as essential as traits like kindness or physical attractiveness, creativity is considered a valuable 'luxury trait' by both men and women in potential mates. A recent study explained that it's often prioritized once basic needs are met.

2. He stands his ground

man who is a rare gem and stands his ground Mladen Mitrinovic / Shutterstock

Some women can sniff out even a tiny amount of hesitation. Don’t go back on what you say just because she has a problem with it — figure out a way to compromise.

It’s okay to disagree. Women like someone who challenges their opinion. If you end up in a big argument, figure out a way to resolve it, rather than sweep it under the rug.

Research suggests that assertiveness, particularly when combined with empathy, is considered attractive. Kindness and assertiveness together may be the most attractive combination.

3. He's patient

man who is one of the rare gems and is patient bbernard / Shutterstock

She’s far from patient — when something ticks her off, she’s ready to explode. This can be tough to deal with.  No one wants to be with someone who's aggressive and gets angry easily. 

But when you’re dealing with a person with lots of character and an authoritative nature, you just have to deal. No one is perfect. When she wants to put someone in his or her place, like the concierge who can’t find the reservation, give her space to calm her nerves. And don't ever tell a woman to calm down.

4. He has his life together

man who is one of the rare gems and has his life together insta_photos / Shutterstock

You don’t necessarily need to be at the height of your career, but strive for something greater — if you haven’t already. To have someone who constantly seeks to be better is the most attractive thing for an alpha female.

She’s a woman with ambition. And she expects her man to be passionate about his work and goals in life. While independence and a sense of having one's life together contribute to attractiveness, other factors like physical appearance, personality, and values also play significant roles. 

Studies suggest that emotional stability in men is associated with having more partners and is a trait valued by women seeking long-term partners.

5. He's always ready for a challenge

man who is one if the rare gems and is ready for a challenge iona didishvili / Shutterstock

As I mentioned earlier, certain women strive for greatness. Her expectations are high. This can be complicated, because even if you’re doing your best, it may not seem like it to her. 

She can come off as nagging, but to avoid that, manage her expectations and step up to the plate and do your share of the emotional labor and work in the relationship.

Studies have found a link between ambition and higher levels of education, income, and career success are often seen as desirable traits in a partner. It creates an echo chamber of a growth mindset that influences both partners. 

6. He expresses himself

man who is one of the rare gems and he expresses himself insta_photos / Shutterstock

Some women come across as unemotional, but this is mostly in the beginning stages. You may not think it’s correct to express yourself if she doesn't reciprocate right away. 

But the more she trusts and opens her heart, the more her feelings for you will intensify, too. Vulnerability and emotional openness are considered a solid foundation for intimacy. 

Research suggests that gender differences in emotional expression are influenced by ethnicity and cultural context. Societal expectations also have a role in shaping how men choose to express themselves. 

7. He swallows his pride

man who is one of the rare gems and swallows his pride Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock

If you can show her you can swallow your pride, she’ll learn that she can too. This quality doesn't necessarily promote emotional suppression. The key is in learning effective emotional communication. 

Research suggests that the ability to swallow one's pride reflects a capacity for emotional maturity, empathy, and a willingness to prioritize the relationship over personal ego. Stubbornness and excessive pride can hinder effective communication and conflict resolution in relationships.

8. He creates a dream team

man who is one of the rare gems and creates a dream team Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock

If you’re able to achieve all of these points, you’ll be ready to take on the world with her. She’ll be right there with you — being your rock as you climb to the top together.

Couples who work together towards shared goals and dreams, supporting each other's individual and joint aspirations, report higher levels of relationship satisfaction. Research suggests that men who are perceived as supportive and generous towards their partner are viewed as more attractive.

Jessica Jung has written for LA Weekly, Santa Monica Daily Press, her hometown paper, and was featured in Capital, a French economic news show.

This article was originally published at Elite Daily. Reprinted with permission from the author.

