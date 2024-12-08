5 Odd Types Of Guys Women Overlook That Actually Make The Best Husbands

I was talking to a friend of mine a few days ago as he lamented about how all women are looking for the same guy. His theory was all women wanted to date a doctor or lawyer who’d never been married or had kids — and who they thought could make a great dad for their future kids.

He said many women don't realize this is what they're after, but deep in their hearts, it is. I wanted to pitch an argument to his logic, but unfortunately, I really couldn’t. The thing about the guy I was talking to was he wasn’t the "ideal" guy at all.

Advertisement

However, he will be a great catch for some lucky woman — and the fact he’s been single as long as he has is a mystery to me. I pondered how often guys like my friend are overlooked in the dating pool. He's far from the only one. Several types of guys have great potential but often get overlooked.

Here are five odd types of guys women overlook that make the best husbands:

1. Leader of the Geek Squad

Having worked many years in the tech industry, I can tell you this: Every so often, when one of those geeky guys steps out from behind his computer monitor into real daylight, you will find a man who is so smart it’s undeniably attractive, as suggested by a study in the Personality and Individual Differences Journal.

Advertisement

His beautiful, soulful eyes are a bonus. What these guys might seem to lack in the charm department, they more than makeup for in the “treat a lady right” department.

2. Mr. Blue Collar

hedgehog94 via Shutterstock

There was an old Diet Coke commercial where the women in the office building fell all over each other to get to the window to check out the guy running the jackhammer. He was smoking hot, steam rising from his shoulders.

Advertisement

That said, he is also probably a well-educated man and well-suited to family life. These guys commit to work hard and are often easy to get along with.

3. Satisfyingly single dad

As women, many of us expect men to date women with kids without hesitation. But we think more than twice about dating men with kids, so single dads have a very difficult time in the dating pool.

Yet, they are responsible, have experience with commitment, and aren’t in the game to be players. Research from The Personal Relationships Journal shows how single dads may have scheduling issues, but much like single mothers, they are very good at getting lots of things done. If he’s into you, he will make time to make you a priority in his life.

Advertisement

4. Right and ready divorced guy

Most men who get divorced see themselves staying single for a long time after the ink is dry. But very few of them do, as suggested by a study in The Journal of Marriage and the Family.

These men have learned a lot from the school of relationships and have refined their ideas about what they want and how they want to be. They are often more mature and better at relationships because it’s not their first trip to the circus.

In general, men don’t need as long to recover emotionally after divorce, so it’s quite possible he’s ready if he says he is.

Advertisement

5. Professor Academic All-Star

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

At first glance, he seems emotionally inaccessible. However, underneath that tweed suit and behind those glasses is a man who will talk with you for hours. He’s sensitive, he’s smart, and he’s probably got his career in gear.

He might be awkward at first, however, once he’s comfortable, he’s very likely to be a best friend and a passionate lover all in one package.

Advertisement

Lisa Hayes C.Ht. is a law of attraction relationship coach and author. She specializes in helping people get the love they want, no matter where they are in their lives.