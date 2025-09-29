Charming, attentive, interested, witty, flirtatious, these are all traits of a Casanova. He knows exactly how to make you feel special, different from the rest, and like his one and only.

The difference between a Casanova and a decent man is that a Casanova is only after one thing, and it is not your heart. Being able to differentiate a decent man from a Casanova is not as easy as we'd like. However, if he fits some of these characteristics, it doesn't necessarily mean he's a scoundrel. Just don't wear your heart on your sleeve and be safe rather than sorry.

If a man frequently does these 7 things, he's probably a Casanova who just can't settle down:

1. He's overly complimentary

"You have the most beautiful eyes I've ever seen."

"You're gorgeous, and I don't throw that term around lightly."

"I've never been able to open up with a woman the way I have with you."

If he says all of this within the first 15 minutes of the date, then he's probably wants one thing. And, to echo back from the introduction, it is not your heart and devotion he desires.

Dating coach Ronnie Anne Ryan cautioned, "He tells you from the moment you meet him that he knows you are the woman for him. If you find yourself thinking, "How does he know I'm the one when he doesn't even know me?" or 'This feels too good to be true,' then it probably is. Sorry to say you can't rush love and don't confuse it for lust."

2. He confuses you with other women

Nothing is worse than a guy calling you another woman's name. Not only do you know that there is someone else, but he also can't even distinguish between the two of you.

Seeing more than one woman can cause mix-ups when these Casanova types are with their lovers. "Calling them the wrong name can happen, especially when working with a new partner. It's easy to revert to the name of your last love. If he can't remember your name, he might just call you baby," explained relationship coach Laurel House.

Sweetie, babe, baby, honey, darling, these easy pet names are the perfect way to make a girl feel special without mixing up real names. Please don't fall for it.

Coach House added how you need to know you deserve more, "You will quickly realize you have been settling for crumbs and selling yourself short. You deserve more than that. Then you realize how you will get better because you won’t accept less than you deserve."

3. He talks a big game but seldom follows through

Unless you're a woman who is committed to being single, chances are you're at least open to the idea of meeting someone to eventually settle down with. Casanovas know that, which is why they become Mr. Future.

"We can do this, and we can do that, and we can go here and there." Everything is we, we, we. They know how to give us what we want, but feel no guilt when they take it away.

4. He doesn't have platonic female friends

A Casanova doesn't need platonic female friends because he's interested in all of them. He sees the woman around him as a means for his pleasure.

"You can't be platonic if there is chemistry, right?" Or at least that is how he argues it when confronted about playing the field, and most likely hiding the fact from you.

If he's hanging out with you and is constantly on his phone texting other women, chances are he's not authentically interested in you. The chances are much better that you are another experience he can mark down as completed.

Once your date is done, he will probably be off to his next date. The date he was arranging while spending time with you.

5. He keeps his cell phone locked

Uncommitted men like to be elusive in general. They rarely like anyone in their business, but if he's got his phone on lockdown and gets mad when you even glance in its direction, there is a reason for his secrecy.

Dating coach Charles Orlando adds other behaviors of the Casanova type: "He sets his phone down or shuts it off just as you approach. He refuses to give you details when he goes out. He avoids questions or never answers them or answers them with another question."

6. His mother calls you another name

If he's introducing you to his mother, it might seem like you're special to him. After all, you're meeting the family.

But if his mother confuses you with someone else, perhaps there is a reason for it. You might not be the only woman he's bringing home to mom. Even worse, his mom realizes what she has done and then points out how similar you look to the other woman.

7. He has a reputation

Where there is smoke, there is fire. His reputation didn't come from him being a genuine guy. And you probably can't change him. And why would you waste your time trying?

You will be much better off leaving him to his list of names. You deserve better, and decent men are out there to find as long as you don't keep chasing the Casanovas.

