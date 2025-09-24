Have you ever found yourself staring at your phone screen in utter puzzlement, wondering, “What does ‘K’ even mean?!” Because I know I have been wondering ever since I joined the world of online dating apps.

Texting is supposed to connect us better since research has found couples feel texting is more consistent and private than mobile voice interaction, and can be used both to assert autonomy and maintain connectedness with their partners. Yet, from all of the confusing text messages we get, we're left to question, "Does he even like me?"

18 risky texts men send women — and what they really mean:

1. 'K'

Translation: I can’t reply to you, so instead of responding with a full word, I’m merely going to type one letter, even though OK is really only two letters.

2. 'No worries.' (with a period)

Translation: When it’s really "no worries," I put an exclamation mark or even forget the punctuation altogether. A full stop is a little punch of passive-aggressive anger right to your gut.

3. 'So that's a no, then?'

Translation: I’m testing the waters to see if I can change your mind, and if not, I’ll probably launch into a full-blown ego-driven rage and insult you a bit to make myself feel powerful again.

4. 'You must be really busy...'

Translation: Please pay attention to me. Studies on intimacy and texting behaviors have linked different texting styles with avoidant and secure relationship attachments.

5. 'I don’t like drama'

Translation: I’m going to bring so much drama to your life you won’t know what to do with yourself, but I’ll most likely end up making you feel like it was somehow your fault.

6. (Thinking face emoji)

Translation: I am mad at you for not replying, but hey, if you do reply to this, I still have the option of playing it off as a joke.

7. 'That’s cool, my weekend's full anyway'

Translation: I feel super rejected, but I am trying to hide behind the fact that I am really busy and popular, so you won’t think my weekend plans consist of Netflix with no chill... which they totally do.

8. 'So, why are you single?'

Translation: I’m insecure, so, like, do other people like you, or is there something wrong with you I’m totally missing, or...?

9. 'Thoughts?'

Translation: I’ve waited long enough for a response, so this is me trying to manipulate you into responding to me in a time frame I see fit, rather than when it suits you.

10. 'My job is pretty complicated'

Translation: I’m hoping you’re dumber than me because I need to date down to feel good about myself.

11. 'Have fun, hope it's worth it!'

Translation: If you actually do whatever thing is, I am going to be mad, and it’s going to be a deal-breaker for me, but hey, you do you. Also, don’t have fun at all, hope your night sucks.

12. 'I know you might feel uncomfortable about [criticism], but...'

Translation: I’m about to start pointing out things you are definitely insecure about to both knock your self-esteem down a peg and make it seem like I’ll accept you despite your glaring flaws. The Current Opinion in Psychology showed how romantic relationship insecurity and power regulation are often rooted in attachment dynamics.

13. 'I was just joking'

Translation: I said a bad thing, but I want you to feel like you’re overreacting, so you can’t blame me. Get ready for a lot of really offensive “jokes” if we get together!

14. 'You're not hot anyway'

Translation: I can’t handle rejection, so instead of just accepting you’ve said no to me, I am going to lash out and try to make you feel bad about yourself.

15. 'I’m a nice guy'

Translation: I am definitely not a nice guy, so I need to keep telling people I am to distract them from the truth.

16. 'I'm just being honest'

Translation: I actually use the excuse of honesty to conceal the fact that I’m a jerk with no tact and will have no problem saying cruel things to you regularly.

17. 'I just find it really funny...'

Translation: I’m about to fire off a string of really offensive things that are going to hit on all your insecurities as a woman because someone treated me badly once, and now I like to generalize about your whole gender and take it out on every woman I meet.

18. 'So, how many dates have you been on here?'

Translation: Any answer of more than one is going to hurt my incredibly fragile self-esteem, but saying you don’t date is going to make me think there’s something wrong with you.

As you stare at your phone, you may find it frustrating to know what men want, especially when their texts make no sense. Since jumping into the deep end of the dating app pool, I've become fluent in Tinder speak. Every message, every emoji, every seemingly insignificant phrase means something, and it’s not usually what’s written on the screen. Yeah, so there’s really no right answer to this.

