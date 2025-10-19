In the world of modern dating, texting is a huge part of making a relationship work. Whether it’s the speed with which someone replies, their tone, or how frequently they text, their texting style totally matters when building a relationship.

The importance of being able to have constant communication with your partner is key to making a relationship last. But before you even get to that stage, how can you tell, via text, that he wants you? Here are 12 texting signs that a man loves you from the depths of his soul.

If a man does these 12 things over text, he loves you from the depths of his soul:

1. He initiates conversations

If a man wants to talk, he’ll reach out and talk to you. He’ll even lead the conversation until you two find your effortless flow of endless conversations.

A man who loves you from the depths of his soul doesn't play games or follow random rules about who should reach out when. He thinks of you and simply acts on it. That effortless connection you feel with his willingness to consistently show up and reach out, proving through his actions that you're a priority in his life.

2. He keeps the conversation going

You could hit him with an “LOL,” and he’ll still manage to find a creative topic to talk about next, just so he can talk to you.

This is about him genuinely enjoying your company so much that he doesn't want the conversation to end. He values every chance to learn more about you, to make you laugh, or simply to be part of your day.

3. He asks questions

He makes sure that the conversation isn’t always about him, and he’s asking questions about you — he wants to know how your day went and about you as a person. It’s a nice change for once, and you’ll notice it.

"A guy who likes you asks you questions about how you feel. He's curious about getting to know you," explains James Allen Hanrahan, a dating and relationship coach for women. This isn't just polite small talk, either; it's a man who sees you as a complete person worth knowing deeply.

4. He tries to make you laugh

It may be hard to do over text, but if he tries to make you laugh with a pun or a bad joke, he’s really trying to impress you. And if you had a bad day, he’ll at least say something to make you smile.

Sometimes his jokes might miss the mark or his puns might make you groan more than giggle, but the effort itself is endearing. His willingness to be goofy, vulnerable, or even a little embarrassing just to make you feel better shows how much he cares about your happiness.

5. He doesn’t always turn the conversation physical

It’s refreshing when a guy avoids talking about intimacy, because it shows that it’s not a priority for him — and not the only thing he’s after. You’ll get the vibe immediately if he does.

Attraction and chemistry are part of any romantic connection, and he's not afraid to show his interest or give you a flirty compliment here and there. But he knows there's a time and place for everything, and he respects you enough not to make every conversation about physical intimacy.

6. He tells you about his past

Someone who doesn’t shy away from their past proves there’s nothing to hide. It also shows that they want you to get to know the real them. It proves he’s open and trusting of you.

He's not trying to overshare or dump emotional baggage on you — he's building intimacy through honesty and transparency. This level of openness is a sign of emotional maturity and genuine interest in creating a real connection with you.

7. He compliments you

Even though he may not always see you physically, he will still throw in a compliment as though he sees what you look like at that very moment.

"A compliment can go a long way when you show a person you're interested in that you genuinely value certain aspects of who they are," explain dating and relationship coaches Jillian and Jan Yuhas. Whether he's praising your intelligence, your sense of humor, or just telling you you're beautiful, these words show he's thinking about you and wants you to know how special you are to him.

8. He sends you good morning texts

It sounds super corny and high school-ish, but it’s a kind gesture. It means a lot if you want someone to wake up thinking of you or with a positive thought for the day.

He's setting a positive tone for your day and making sure you know you're on his mind. It's a small act that creates a sense of connection and routine between you two, like an invisible thread tying you together even when you're apart.

9. He replies pretty quickly

It doesn’t take hours on end to reply to a text message unless he’s busy at work — and if that does happen, he explains and usually apologizes.

When a man truly cares about you, responding to your messages isn't something that slips his mind or gets perpetually pushed to the bottom of his to-do list. He makes it a priority because you're a priority.

10. He sends emojis

Most guys don’t frequently use emojis. So when he actually does, he’s trying to imply something and be playful. They wouldn’t do it with the boys, would they?

According to the late biological anthropologist Dr. Helen Fisher, emoji users don't just communicate better; they also have more success in dating. "Emoji users want to give their texts more personality," Fisher notes.

11. He asks about future plans

When a guy does this, it’s because he’s secretly trying to plan out his week in hopes of seeing you. Even if he doesn’t initiate because he’s shy, it’s a big hint they’re interested.

He's not living moment to moment or only reaching out when it's convenient for him; he's actively trying to weave himself into your life. He doesn't just ask about your schedule out of polite curiosity, either; he asks because he's looking for any window of opportunity to see you.

12. He tells you how much he likes or loves you

If you think he’s hitting on you, he probably is. And he’ll potentially tell you he has feelings from time to time to keep you from guessing. It’s hard to tell if someone likes you solely through online interactions, but the subtle hints listed above will help you get a better picture of their intentions and feelings.

Obviously, it’s easier if he just tells you in person. But in a generation where people are afraid of putting themselves out there, I’d say it’s easier to use these tips.

Brittany Christopoulos is a TV/radio reporter, digital journalist, and the Senior Writer & Head of Trending News at Unwritten.