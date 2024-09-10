What is it about tall men that make so many women prefer them over short men? Tall men seem to have higher self-esteem (whether merited or not), are happier, and are less likely to feel jealous of other men.

Are they evolutionarily superior because we equate height with strength? Do women feel more secure when with a tall man? Whatever it is about tall men, they're known to have more partners.

Here are 4 reasons tall men make the best husbands, according to psychology:

1. They stay sharp longer

You want a man who's going to remember the little things, such as what it takes for you to finish or even your name. You want your special time together to be memorable. Science has shown that tall men are less likely to develop and die from dementia, so there's a good chance your tall guy will remember your name, your number, and how to get you there.

2. They earn more money

I know that sounds superficial (because it is) but being with someone who has a nice place to live and a nice bed that isn't going to collapse when you're having a fun time is a definite plus.

Research from Ohio State University shows that in Western countries, a jump from the 25th percentile of height to the 75th (about 4 or 5 inches) is associated with an increase in salary between 9 and 15 percent. There's a reason that more than half of the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are around six feet tall.

3. They're genuinely happier

According to a paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, both men and women who are above average height report higher levels of happiness. "Happiness is just one more thing taller people have going for them," says Angus Deaton, a Princeton economist, and co-author of the study, to Time. "It [money] buys off stress, anger, worry, and pain."

4. Their heart is healthier

You don't have to worry about the awkwardness of someone having a heart attack while on top of you. Come on, like you haven't thought of that before. According to research published by the University of Leicester, every 2.5 jumps in height decreases your risk of heart disease by 13.5 percent.

This means someone who is five feet tall has a 32 percent higher risk of suffering from coronary disease than someone who's six inches taller. Mixing it up can be enjoyable, and it's good to change your perspective from time to time. If you're with a much taller man, you may have to sit down to make out or pass on any standing positions that may not work, but the fun is in discovering what does work and trying something new.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day.