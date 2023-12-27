If He Makes These 3 Tiny Moves, He's 100% A Keeper

The three signs you're with a good man.
By James Allen Hanrahan — Last updated on Dec 27, 2023
Photo: MAYA LAB / Shutterstock
If you've ever wondered what makes the man you're dating a keeper, they're easy to recognize. You want a man who has goals and ambitions not only for his future but his relationship with you. There's a distinct difference between a man who is going somewhere and a man who isn't, and it's important to recognize when a man is actually hitting his goals versus just telling you what you want to hear.
I want to take the mystery out of it for you. If you're asking yourself, "Is he a keeper?", watch out for these 3 things.
RELATED: 10 Signs He's A Genuinely Good Guy (And Not A Jerk)
If he makes these 3 tiny moves, he is 100% a keeper:
1. He's got momentum
For a man to make it in the long run, he has to have momentum. If he stalls out anywhere along the way, you're about to go nowhere. This means he does not see a future with you, and will not be a good partner to you.
If a man truly has momentum, this means from the moment he meets you, his plans intensify. He wants to see you more, he introduces you to his friends and family, and he makes long-range plans with you.
Momentum is super important for a man. If he has it, he's a keeper.
RELATED: 9 Simple (But Beautiful) Traits Of Relationships That Lasts A Lifetime
2. He wants to do things for you
When a man is in love with you, he wants to give you things and do things for you. You don't have to ask because he's way ahead of you. His way of showing you he loves you is through doing things for you and noticing what you need without you having to ask.
He's looking for things to do for you. He checks your car to see if you have enough gas. He takes heavy things out of your hands and carries them. He keeps an eye on you to make sure you're comfortable.
RELATED: 5 Simple Ways To Tell If A Man Is Committed To Being In A Relationship With You
3. He makes and keeps agreements
This is what separates the men from the boys. Real men have no problem making commitments and keeping them. Real men also know how to communicate their feelings instead of running away.
A relationship is a series of kept agreements. You can consider a man a keeper when he does what he says he's going to do consistently. He can have a long-term relationship with you because he has momentum. He wants to do things for you. He makes and keeps agreements and he looks forward to making them with you.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: If Your Guy Does These 4 Things, He's In It For The Long Haul
More for You:
James Allen Hanrahan is a dating and relationship coach for women based in Los Angeles. He's also the author of A Life of Love and Dating Advice for Alpha Women.