8 Magnetic Traits Of Wives Who Have Their Husbands Wrapped Around Their Finger, According To Psychology

We’ve all seen couples who seem effortlessly connected — wives who possess an undeniable charm that keeps their husbands devoted, attentive, and head-over-heels. But what's their secret?

According to psychology, certain magnetic traits, from gratitude to genuine affection, enable these women to captivate their partners and nurture deep, lasting bonds. Here are eight powerful qualities psychology says can help wives win their husbands' hearts — and keep them wrapped around their fingers.

Here are the magnetic traits of wives who have their husbands wrapped around their fingers:

1. They plan new experiences

The best gifts I have received were experiences that revolved around my interests. To plan something together that neither of you have done before but have both wanted to, will show him that you want to create lasting memories that he will always be part of. You don't have to have the same passions as him, but sharing in things each other enjoy is a great way to build a foundation together.

2. They show their love with food

Planning on going to dinner one night, or just staying in and ordering takeout? Before he gets to your place, or if you're going to his, get the food taken care of first (and some wine). It won't require much effort but it will show him that you're willing to take the initiative to do something extra.

Wives showing up with food for their husbands or sharing meals can foster positive emotions, strengthen relationships, and contribute to overall well-being by reinforcing healthy behaviors and promoting social connection. A 2014 study concluded that sharing meals can improve well-being by fostering social connection, reducing stress, and promoting positive emotions.

3. They get hooked on a new show with you

Having something to look forward to regularly keeps you both excited and it gives you a good reason to cuddle up on the couch together and share a common interest. Plus, watching something that each other suggests will expand your horizons as well as show them you're willing to compromise.

4. They send flirty texts

Even subtle, suggestive texts can be alluring. One does not need to resort to expletive or revealing photos to get a man's attention, in fact, often times it is the lack of exposure that increases the anticipation for when he gets home. Be creative and have fun.

Flirty texting can positively impact relationships by boosting intimacy, satisfaction, and commitment, particularly for couples with positive interactions. A 2015 study cautioned that the benefits of flirty texting are not guaranteed for all couples, and it's essential to consider individual preferences and relationship dynamics.

5. They leave love notes

I know, we're not in high school anymore…but all the more reason that nobody would expect to open a small piece of paper with "I miss you" or "I love you" written on it. It's free, easy, and can be left anywhere to surprise him. A surefire way to put a smile on his face.

6. They're affectionate in public

No, don't jump on him in line at the grocery store, but guys enjoy affection, too. Putting your arm around his waist, holding his hand, or resting your head on his shoulder if you're standing together are small ways to let him know you like being close to him.

Research suggests that public displays of affection, including wives being affectionate with their husbands, can strengthen relationships, increase intimacy, and boost overall well-being by signaling commitment and reducing stress. It's essential to be mindful of cultural norms and local context when engaging in public displays of affection, as what's considered acceptable can vary greatly.

7. They're adventurous

This is for a little later on in a relationship, but suggesting packing into a car and exploring new cities or states together is fun and exciting. Sharing new experiences always brings people closer. Be adventurous together!

8. They show their appreciation

Relationships are a two-way street. They are about give and give.

One of the biggest complaints I get from men when encouraging chivalry and respect is that women just don't appreciate acts of kindness these days. While a man or woman of quality should never let someone's unappreciation of their actions change who they are as a person — it's difficult to continue when you're not being appreciated.

If you are dating a good man, make sure you take the time to tell or show him that you appreciate the things he does for you. While he shouldn't need your reinforcement, he certainly won't complain about it. Plus, we like to know that what we're doing is right, and to be able to fix it if it's wrong.

Wives expressing gratitude and appreciation to their husbands foster more substantial relationships, increase marital satisfaction, and strengthen bonds. A 2011 study found that gratitude can act as a buffer against the adverse effects of conflict and poor communication, protecting the relationship from potential damage.

Romance and relationships should never be one-sided. Healthy relationships are not about give and take, they're about give and give. If both people aren't contributing equally, it will be a breeding ground for resentment and discontent.

Great relationships are a team, a partnership, two people who work together to move forward and to keep each other happy. As with any successful team, if both members pull their weight, they will be victorious.

James Michael Sama is an internationally recognized speaker, author, and personal development coach. He has become a go-to expert with outlets such as CNN, Bravo, The New York Post, The Huffington Post, The Daily Beast, CNBC, The Boston Globe, CBS, and more.