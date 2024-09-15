Saying "I love you" is an excellent way to show someone you care about them. But sometimes words are not enough. The ‘love tank’ of both partners is filled when each of them expresses their affection in a way another one prefers to receive it.

Researchers use the metaphor of a ‘love tank,’ reflecting people’s need to feel loved. Researchers say, “Once you identify and learn to speak your spouse’s primary love language…you will have discovered the key to a long-lasting, loving marriage.”

7 love experts reveal the #1 way to make a man fall for you:

1. Show true compassion and empathy for him

"When we are compassionate with the people we love, we permit them to be flawed and vulnerable. Whether it is through a kind word, an act of service, or simply a hug or shoulder to lean on, our compassion for our spouse makes them feel loved in a way that is often difficult to express in words." — Esther Boykin, Marriage & Family Therapist

2. Make a home-cooked meal even if it's not your forté

"Men show love without words by problem-solving for their spouse, fixing things, doing things for them. Women would appreciate gifts or having things done for them. And women often show their love by surprising your man with something unexpected or making them a nice meal." — Melodie Tucker, Relationship Coach

3. Understand his communication style

"Being that 75 percent of our communication is non-verbal, learning to direct your non-verbal messages where you want them can not only help you to avoid toxic conflict, but it can bring you closer to your partner. Using posture, facial expressions, sweet gestures or even a "secret" handshake can communicate everything you want to your sweetie. Take care to be conscious of these things and you'll be surprised at the results. — Cory B Honickman, Marriage Planner & Coach

4. Create a DIY fantasy suite

"Leave love notes around the house in surprising places where they will find them. Run then a hot bath, add rose petals and lighted candles. Give them a foot or back massage. Make them their favorite meal. Let them control the TV remote all evening." — Crystal Dawn Morris, Shamanic Tantra Teacher

5. Know your partner's love language

"Knowing what your partner needs to feel loved. With some, it's touch: holding hands, hugging, kissing. For others, it's care and nurture, which might be buying a favorite food or drink, making a special meal, or cleaning out her car." —Sally Connolly, Couples Counselor

Although there is only a limited body of empirical research on love languages, the work that does exist does not provide strong support for the validity of the love languages’ core assumptions. Research contradicts the notion that “we speak only our primary language,” studies have consistently demonstrated that people tend to endorse all five love languages as meaningful ways of expressing love and feeling loved

6. Listen without the intent to speak

"Don't fake it. You may be unaware of those subtle (or not so subtle!) signs that show that even though you're trying to listen, you're actually feeling inconvenienced or bored, or you'd rather be doing something else. But your companion or loved one will pick up on that and feel hurt." —Tricia Berry, Certified Professional Counselor

7. Receive love yourself

"One of the best ways to show our love is by receiving love. To open yourself up, to allow yourself to graciously receive is a tremendous gift to the one giving. When someone says, 'I love you' or opens a door for you, smile and simply say, 'Thank you.' Notice how you feel, then return the favor (or pay it forward)!" —YourTango Experts

