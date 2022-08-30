Man Says Husband Left Him Because He Got Cancer But Wants Him Back Because Treatment Worked

When two people get married, they make a promise to be there for each other in sickness and in health. However, one man’s husband completely disregarded the “in sickness” part after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The man says his husband filed for divorce after he was diagnosed with cancer.

He received the heartbreaking news about his diagnosis which was quickly followed by the awful news that his husband wanted a divorce because it would be “too much” to care for him.

The man shared his story on the subreddit thread, r/TrueOffMyChest, an online space designed for people to share personal and intimate stories they do not wish to share with those close to them.

The man started his post by stating that when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, his husband filed for divorce. “He said it would be ‘too much’ to take care of me,” the man wrote.

The man explained that for a divorce to be granted where he lives, both parties must live separately for at least one year. It is unclear how long the man and his husband lived apart, however, it was not quite an entire year.

He shared that since his husband left, he has undergone surgery and chemotherapy with successful results. “My latest checkup shows no evidence of disease,” the man wrote.

When the man’s husband somehow discovered the good news, he changed his mind. “When he found that out (I don't know how) he applied in court to withdraw the divorce application.”

The man says his husband wanted to reconcile since he was healthy again. “He told me we can stay married since I'm no longer sick,” he wrote.

However, the man has no plans of getting back together with his ex-husband after the ordeal he put him through.

“I don't want to be married to him after what he did,” he wrote.

He added that his husband was “shocked” when the man blocked the divorce withdrawal petition through his lawyer.

Many Redditors supported the man’s decision to reject the divorce withdrawal petition and were disgusted by his husband’s actions.

“Good for you, time to focus on yourself and your journey back to better health. I wish you the very best of luck!” one user wrote.

“You beat cancer and the trash took itself out,” another user commented, referring to the man’s husband as the “trash.” “Congratulations! I hope life treats you so much better in the following days.”

“Got rid of 2 cancers with 1 treatment,” another user pointed out.

According to a study conducted by The University of Michigan, about one-third of married couples with an ill spouse file for divorce. “In nursing school, they've told us that we'll be getting training for telling patients their spouses might leave them because of how common it is…” one Redditor commented.

However, this man dodged a bullet by refusing to get back together with his husband. Hopefully, sometime in the near future, he will find someone who will uphold the promise “in sickness and in health.”

