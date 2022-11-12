I Loathe Sleeping With My Boyfriend

I've lived with my boyfriend for exactly five weeks and one day. It's a nightmare.

For years, I fantasized about moving in with my man. I dreamed of moving in with my boyfriend before I even had a boyfriend.

There were many reasons for my eagerness to cohabitate: Investment cookware! A line of defense between my sleeping body and the murderer at the front door! Someone to teach me how to use a remote control! Someone to use the remote control for me when teaching me to use the remote control is a failure!

But mostly, I was looking forward to sharing with him.

I'm not referring to sharing my life with him, exactly — that's what marriage is for. Rather, I had visions of sharing things: I saw a packed refrigerator, with my soy creamer nestled up against his two-percent milk; my strawberries sharing a drawer with his cut cantaloupe.

I couldn’t wait for the day when I would take inventory of our joint paper goods and send him a text message, telling him that we're all set on paper towels, but would he mind popping by CVS for some Quilted Northern on his way home? (I would do it myself, I would tell him, but I'm all tied up separating our whites…)

In my mind, this exchange also involved me calling him “babe.” That’s a term I’ve never before used, but I’m assuming people who live together and argue over who uses more toilet paper refer to each other as “babe.”

And then there’s the ultimate in sharing —​ sharing a bed.

In my innocent, pre-actual-bed-sharing fantasies of living together, there were many advantages to bunking up. I was naturally pretty stoked about the prospect of a permanent sex partner, but the intercourse portion of the program is not brand-new territory. People have sex before they live together. Sex is sex.

So, more than that, I was besotted with the idea of constant overnight companionship.

According to my shacked-up friends, the best part of living with a boyfriend is the fact that no matter what you’re doing during the day, no matter how busy one or both of you become, you always come home to your loved one. It’s so comforting to feel their warm body next to you every night, they told me. I just sleep better knowing he’s next to me.

That’s all very sweet. But they were lying.

Until the day my boyfriend and I moved in, we were in a long-distance relationship and shared a bed only on weekends. Ah, those long, lovely, weekend nights. We would fall into bed at the same time and cuddle up to chat about which furless animal would make the best pet — a salamander. an iguana? a sea turtle? Would a sea turtle be capable of eating a baby’s head? — until we drifted off to sleep.

When the morning dawned, we would laze in bed for as long as our tuckered-out little bodies desired, then wake up slowly, with nothing to worry about except whether there was cheddar cheese in the refrigerator for breakfast sandwiches.

In those halcyon days, time was of little concern. If I didn’t fall asleep until 2:30, what did it matter? Tomorrow is Sunday! Besides, I had all week of bed to myself to catch up on the sleep.