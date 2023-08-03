When you're in a long-term relationship or marriage, it can be hard to demonstrate your love for your partner the way you did when the two of you first met. But learning how to show love is about much more than saying I love you.

You don't love your partner any less now than you did when you first met; in fact, now that the two of you share a life, pets, kids, and a house together, you probably love him even more. But it's not the same as when you were all caught up in that passion and lust.

But that's not a bad thing. Love is dynamic. It changes. It grows. It shifts. It goes from being the stuff of Hallmark greeting cards into something ineffable that we can't quite describe. It might not be what we ever expected love to look like, but we certainly can't ever imagine living without it.

You don't say "I love you" to your partner or husband every single day. You don't do it on purpose.

There are kids who need their butts wiped, dogs who need to be walked, jobs that need you, and permission slips that have to be signed. But love and romance don't have to go by the wayside.​

There are a million little things you can do and say to let him know how much you love him every single day of the week. Here's how to say I love you through your actions. These are just 22 small things you can do every single day to tell him you love him more today than you did yesterday.

Here are 22 little things you can do every day that prove your love is real:

1. Never go to bed without kissing goodnight

Even if he hasn't brushed his teeth all day.

2. Take a chore, like folding the laundry, off his plate

Maybe he'll finally unload the dishwasher.

3. Surprise him with a meal he adores

Even if you were never a good cook.

4. Tell him what a great dad you think he is

You love seeing him raise the kid you had together.

5. Thank him for doing something thoughtful

It might lead to him doing it more often.

6. Share a news story you read and tell him it made you think of him

Preferably some high-speed car chase because he also drives like a maniac.

7. Run your hand through his hair on your way through the living room

He'll purr like a cat.

8. Sit on his lap

It'll lead to the best cuddles.

9. Ask him about his day

He'll appreciate it more than you think.

10. Have a pillow fight

Like you're 5 again.

11. Lean over during family dinner and whisper that you aren't wearing underwear

It'll help make the boring conversation go by quicker.

12. Make him a playlist of songs you know he'll adore

Even if you think his music taste is trash.

13. Wear one of his shirts

It's actually one of your favorite shirts anyways.

14. Look deeply into his eyes

The eyes are the window to the soul.

15. Go for a walk, just the two of you, after dinner

You guys can hold hands and look at the sunset together.

16. Tenderly touch his face

It's the most precious thing in the world.

17. Tell him that he makes your world complete

You can't imagine life without him.

18. Share photos of your happy times together on social media

And then keep liking it.

19. Leave him a note thanking him for being the man of your dreams

Love notes and letters are just the most romantic things.

20. Give him a back rub for no reason at all

He'll gladly return the favor.

21. Tell him a cheesy joke just to make him laugh

He thinks you're the funniest person he knows.

22. When he makes you mad, say, "I love you" and catch him off guard

It might lead to fewer fights.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is an editor, freelance writer, former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango, and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek. Her bylines have appeared in Fatherly, Gizmodo, Yahoo Life, Jezebel, Apartment Therapy, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and many others