He was never that serious about you.
Many of my clients have shared his situation with me: They had a great first date with a great guy, but then they later wondered where he went.
If something like this has happened to you, you're not alone. It's an epidemic. You were having such a great time, he was laughing, and maybe there was even a kiss at the end of the night and now it's two weeks later and you haven't heard a peep from him.
In an attempt to solve the mystery of disappearing men, here are some possible reasons why men disappear before the second date.
Here are the 3 less obvious reasons men disappear before a second date:
1. First dates are easy for men
Lots of adrenaline and anticipation without a lot of reality to put a damper on it. In other words, novelty and newness are easy to enjoy.
The first time we do anything is exciting. Some men get stuck on novelty and are unable to build anything long-term with a woman. It's why a lot of men are so emotionally unavailable nowadays, they don't know how to be in a committed relationship, and would rather have something new with someone else.
2. Second dates are difficult for men
After a first date, men tend to think things through — I mean all the way through. For example, on a first date driving an hour to see you is no problem. A second date means it will be a way of life. In other words...reality sets in.
When a man first meets you, reality isn't even in the equation. Men rarely think things through until they realize it's going to take a lot of effort to be with you.
3. Commitment takes reality
A man has to want and be ready for a relationship, financially and emotionally. Then he has to be smitten (in that order).
Many men get smitten easily. However, the reality is hard on them when they know they're not ready and they sense that you are.
Men don't make second dates when they don't think they can be successful at achieving their goal, whether it's being intimate with you right away or building an actual relationship.
This is good news because the man you want will have momentum and a plan, so you'll breeze through a second date on the way to the third.
He will have the essential qualities of a man who can have a relationship; he can make and keep agreements. This means he won't disappear because reality is not a problem; it's a gift he welcomes.
