3 Ways To Know For Sure He's The Right Guy For You

By Lorna Poole — Written on Dec 29, 2022
Photo: Just Life / Shutterstock
We can easily tell our friends if the guy they are dating is good for them, whether we like their boyfriends, and what we think they should do when they doubt their relationship.
This is not so easy when it comes to our own decision-making.
RELATED: What True Love Means, According To A Therapist
So, how do you know if the guy you are dating is a keeper?
Here are 3 ways to find out if he's right for you.
1. Know what you want in a relationship.
Unfortunately, most of us don't take the time to sit peacefully with ourselves to create a clear picture of what we want. We wait for love to just happen. Successful people know that we create our life and don't leave it to chance.
Knowing what you want allows you to make a smart choice while experiencing the whirlwind of new love. Knowing what you want can keep you grounded when decision-making can get a little hazy. Knowing what you want gives you the power to say no to what is not serving you.
Ask yourself these questions: If I had everything I wanted in my life right now what would it look like? What does my ideal relationship feel like? What do I want to create, give, have, and share? Only then can you learn how to tell if he's the right guy.
RELATED: 5 Little Tricks To Make Him Choose You Over Her
2. Check in with your feelings.
The first kiss is exhilarating, the excitement of being adored is mind-blowing and the desire for more can be addictive, for sure. Every time you meet your new man, you must stop to ask yourself these four burning questions.
- How does he make me feel? (Good/Bad/Indifferent)
- Do I feel like a better version of myself in his company? (Yes/No)
- Am I comfortable being fully me? (Yes/No)
- Am I attracted to him? (Yes/No)
Once you know the answer to these questions, stay present, take every day one at a time, completely live in the moment, and see how it all evolves. If your answers are "Good, Yes, Yes and Yes," you can safely say you are on the right path.
Keep asking these questions even if all the answers are not what you like. Over time your true course will become clear, and the relationship will step up or fade away. Remember to be okay with the outcome. The right guy for you will always stay around.
RELATED: How To Get A Guy To Like You Using 20 Psychology-Based Techniques
3. Let go of the outcome.
We as women overthink, especially in our relationships. We want to know the status of the relationship straight away. We want to know where we stand and if we are of importance to him.
Men reveal how they feel about us very quickly. He might not verbalize it, but his actions will soon reveal his true feelings.
So my quest for you is to let go of the outcome and allow yourself to get out of your head and just be present. All you have got to do is get on with your busy life. If he calls, answer. If he texts, reply. If he asks you out, say yes.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Let him do the groundwork; if he wants the relationship he will step up. If he's not stepping up, think about it: is that what you want?
The right guy always reveals himself over time.
RELATED: How To Get A Man To Chase You (No Games Required)
More for You:
Lorna Poole is an international dating coach and professional speaker who helps women get results and find the right one.