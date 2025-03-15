14 Kindred Signs Your Best Friend Is Actually Your One True Soulmate

The best kind of soul connection is one that stems from friendship.

Last updated on Mar 15, 2025

Woman has true soulmate. Fabian Centeno | Unsplash
Not all kindred soulmates have to be romantic love interests. After all, a soulmate is someone you share a deep connection with and fondly toward. Your soulmate certainly doesn’t have to be someone you date — you can love them without being in love with them.

And nobody knows you like your best friend. A best friend is the only person who gets you. Your biggest secrets, memories, and laughs are all shared with that one person. A platonic soulmate is someone we feel a strong sense of connection, familiarity, understanding, and intimacy toward without being attracted to the person, says Sabrina Romanoff, PsyD, a clinical psychologist specializing in interpersonal relationships. 

Here are the kindred signs your best friend is your true soulmate:

1. You remind each other that you're both amazing

I mean, obviously. They're your other half.

2. You get separation anxiety when the other leaves

Signs Your Soulmate Is Masquerading As Your Best Friend Pheelings media / Shutterstock

You always have to be near them.

3. Your BFF is also your BCB (best cuddle buddy)

They give the best cuddles. Frequent cuddling and affectionate touch positively correlate with increased relationship satisfaction, greater intimacy, and overall well-being in couples. A study showed that the more affection couples express, the more it is reciprocated, leading to a greater sense of connection and investment in the relationship.

4. You resolve conflict when it comes up

You can never stay mad at them.

5. You are there for each other when one of you needs to sulk 

When you're sad, they know how to help you through it.

6. You are genuinely honest with each other

A 2023 study explained that expressing honest opinions, including about fashion choices, can destabilize a relationship, but can also lead to greater personal and relationship well-being if done constructively and with understanding.

7. You listen to the same music

Signs Your Soulmate Is Masquerading As Your Best Friend Monster Ztudio / Shutterstock

You two even share a Spotify account or playlist.

8. You are perfectly content doing nothing and watching TV together

You wouldn't want to spend Friday night any other way. Researchers concluded that activities that foster playfulness and positive experiences enhance overall relationship quality and intimacy.

9. You are each other's biggest cheerleader

You love it when they share good news with you.

10. Sometimes you wear the same outfit without even planning it

That's how in tune the two of you are.

11. Your mannerisms are similar

Sometimes people get you mixed up.

12. You go on vacations together because you're great travel partners

Signs Your Soulmate Is Masquerading As Your Best Friend Ann Haritonenko / Shutterstock

They're the best travel buddy. Previous studies have found that vacations with partners can boost relationship satisfaction, romantic passion, and physical intimacy by providing opportunities for novel experiences and strengthening connections through shared positive experiences.

13. You love them even when they annoy you

No one else gets on your nerves like them.

14. You just 'get' each other on a fundamental level

Do you share a brain or something? Research on understanding others fundamentally explores empathy, perspective-taking, and cognitive biases, revealing how we understand and relate to others, and how these processes can be enhanced or hindered. 

Macy Williams is a freelance writer, former content director, and editorial director. 

This article was originally published at PopSugar. Reprinted with permission from the author.