India Has A Controversial Marriage Rule To Prevent Inbreeding — But There's Scientific Reason For It

Did you know if parents have different genes, their children tend to be taller and smarter? And when siblings or cousins marry, their children are more likely to have genetic disorders and birth defects.

The Whittakers are an example of this. They are considered the most inbred family in America, where the living members of the family share both sets of grandparents.

Their familial situation has gotten so severe over the generations that the family members communicate only in grunts and even bark at passers-by. What they don’t know is that their genetic problems originated from inbreeding within the family.

Most of the time, marriages between two blood relatives who are second cousins or closer happen intentionally because many cultures allow it. Such marriages are known as consanguineous marriages.

Consanguineous marriages can also be inspired by geography, religion, and ethnicity. But there are several cases where people mistakenly marry someone from their genetic tree and later, with DNA tests, find out that they were siblings or distant relatives.

But what most people may not know is that even if two people share an ancestor from 200 years ago, they could still carry the same gene.

It’s uncommon for such situations to happen, but recently, I heard Dr. Pal Manickam, a famous gastroenterologist, sharing a similar experience.

He pointed at his half-grown finger and said, ‘I have it, my father has it, my grandfather has it, and my grandfather’s father had it as well.’ So it’s generational. Dr. Manickam married a woman from the same community. After marriage, they had a lot of difficulty in conception and even had to go through seven abortions. Shockingly, when they looked at the unborn baby, there were no legs or arms.

Then, he figured out that he shared a gene with his wife. The gene was associated with his half-grown finger, and the same gene was present in his wife as well, but she didn’t have any visible defect at all.

He said that the main reason was that his dad married his sister’s daughter, and it has been established that genetic diseases are prevalent in marrying within a family. He also said that it’s healthier to marry someone from a different place, like from another state or even another country. This is because genetic testing is not something you think of before getting married. That’s where ancient sages came up with something ingenious.

Cinestyle India | Pexels Gotra — The Genetic Code That Governed Our Ancestors’ Marriages In earlier times, there was no need for genetic testing because our ancestors had a solid plan known as Gotra to prevent marriages between blood relatives. The word gotra refers to a family lineage or clan name. It indicates the ancestral lineage that a person belongs to. असपिण्डा च या मातुरसगोत्रा च या पितुः ।

सा प्रशस्ता द्विजातीनां दारकर्मणि मैथुने ॥ — Manu-smriti 3.5 Advertisement Translation: Marry a girl whose gotra is not in the same maternal lineage for six generations and does not belong to the same gotra as the father. The gotra name is used as the surname of the family. Like, my gotra is Dahiya. Regardless of how many generations pass, people in my family will inherit the same family surname, ensuring they know their lineage name. Even though the rule of Manu-smriti was perfect to ensure the diversity of genes, as time went by, it was changed by people. The new rule that has been known for generations has two conditions: First is not to marry anyone who has the same gotra as my mother, father, and grandmother.

The second is to marry only within the community while making sure that husband and wife are not connected to the same family tree. The problem with this new rule is that marrying in the same community limits genetic diversity. But people came up with a simple way to ensure diversity even when marrying within the community. The idea is to marry someone whose father’s, mother’s, and grandmother’s surnames do not match with your father's, mother's, and grandmother's. Advertisement

How Genetic Diversity Was Ensured in My Marriage

Even today, it’s hard to marry someone from another community because most marriages in India are arranged. But because my father had a love marriage, my mother belonged to a different community.

Although they faced a lot of backlash for this, this simple decision has helped in further enhancing genetic diversity in our family. My family’s gotra are Dahiya (Father’s), Maan (Grandmother’s), and Dhameja (Mother’s). My wife’s family gotra are Kaliraman (Father’s), Dhankhar (Grandmother’s), and Shokeen (Mother’s).

No surname is the same, hence ensuring genetic diversity. All above belong to the Jat community except Dhameja (My mother’s surname), a surname used by the Sindhi community. If any of my wife’s family surnames had matched with any of ours, then I wouldn’t have been allowed to marry, no matter how long our relationship was or how much we loved each other.

