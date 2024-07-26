How To Attract Women Using Nothing But Your Own Scent

There is truth about chemistry and a man's scent. A woman's body will begin to react when she is in contact with a man that her body finds attractive. Blood will be rushing to her breasts, cheeks, ears, and lips. Her body will begin to release hormones when in contact with a man she has a natural chemical attraction to. The female body understands that this man can produce healthy children at an unconscious level. Human scent has been studied time and time again. It has been proven that a woman's keen sense of smell can attract a biological mate but most relationships or people who marry and have children are not true biological matches.

Advertisement

One study involved "The Sweaty T-shirt" experiment. A Swiss zoologist, Claus Wedekind ran a test study with a group of women. He wanted to test a woman's sense of smell to the male odors. He put together 49 women and 44 men who were selected for their variety of MHC gene types. The men were given a clean T-shirt and asked to wear them for two nights. The scientist then placed the T-shirts in a box. (Sniff box) each woman was asked to smell the shirt. Their task was to sample the odor of seven boxes and describe each odor as to intensity, pleasantness, and attractiveness, the results were quite interesting.

Advertisement

The results were quite conclusive showing that most of the women preferred the scent of the male whose MHC gene was different from her own. The study explained how a woman's sense of smell can help her to mate with a person that she is not related to biologically since two people producing children with a similar genetic makeup can cause a host of genetic-related problems.

Since humans are animals the natural scent attraction can be powerful but not always the defining factor in a woman choosing her mate. Humans aren't always intimate to breed; in fact, most people have it for pleasure, intimacy, love, and fun. The sense of scent can be masked to ensure that the initial attraction is not just from the way a man smells but his personality as well. That is why cologne is so popular and comes in a variety of different scents, to mast a man's true smell and make the market for finding a women more prevalent. For most people, you will rarely find a true biological match, and in some cases, a man's scent can even turn a woman off without her or him knowing it.

Pexels / doTERRA International, LLC

Advertisement

A true biological match in a male and female is where the female is drawn to the man because his scent is more powerful than any cologne. Some pheromone products on the market can also mask a man's scent, which is not always a bad thing. A man could be a biological match for a woman but not have the mental, social, or stability factor that a woman may desire that is where the animal is taken over by the human mind. For some women, it may play itself out as lust in the beginning or "lust at first sight," only later to realize that the attraction was all that there was, purely based on odor.

As far as the dating scene goes finding that special person to have a relationship with, helps to understand the human factor versus the animal instinct of smell. Younger women are more prone to smell leading them into relationships that may not be best suited for them.

Most of the time other people can witness a person in lust before that person can understand it themselves. As far as dating goes, most people are not going to find their optimal biological match, and in reality that only matters for mating not dating! So for men the next time a woman says you smell nice and you are not wearing cologne, then you can bet she likes your scent. Although the odds are that it won't happen, so continue to take those showers, and put on the cologne, "a great-smelling cologne, will score you big points!"

Advertisement

Dr. Dawn Michael is a relationship expert, certified counselor, intimacy educator, intimacy researcher, author, and public speaker. She has been featured as an expert on national television, radio, and in magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Bride, Askmen, Huffington Post, Shape, and more.