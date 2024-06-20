You probably say "I love you" to your boyfriend and tell your boyfriend daily, so he knows you love him and care about him. But even though he loves hearing it, those three basic words can get a bit stale after a while. Sometimes finding cute, unexpected, or flirty things to say to a guy as a way to more fully express your love will catch his attention in a way the standard phrase just can't.

Here are 15 incredibly cute ways to tell a man you love him:

1. "Hey there, handsome"

Everyone greets him with, "Hello," so when he walks in the door, welcome him with this flirty phrase that is more interesting than any other he's heard all day. Plus, there's probably no one else in the world who calls him handsome, so give him a little reminder.

2. "Hey, guess what?" <pause> "I love you"

That question and pause will make him think you are about to launch into a story or tell him something important he'll need to remember. After asking, wait a moment for his attention, and then tell him you love him. It'll catch him off guard and put extra emphasis on the expression.

3. "I had the best dream about you. I'll show you later"

This reminds him you are always thinking about him, even when you are sleeping. But it goes one flirty step further and hints the dream was intimate.

4. "My friends are jealous of my awesome boyfriend"

Who doesn't like hearing they are a catch? Besides reminding him that he is desirable, you are also hinting you brag about him, which will make him feel extra good.

5. "Go away so I can miss you"

End a date with one of the super cute ways to say I love you to him. It will let him know you think about him when he's not with you, but it won't seem clingy or needy.

6. "You must be a thief because you stole my heart"

Yes, it's a cliché, cheesy pickup line. But when you say it to your boyfriend it can be a funny way to let him know you adore him without getting gushy or overly serious.

7. "I love it when you wear that shirt"

Most guys put effort into their appearance, but they don't usually get praised for it like ladies do. Let him know you notice the effort he makes to look good for you.

8. "You were the first thing I thought about this morning"

Let him know he is constantly in your thoughts with this cute thing to say to your boyfriend. Remind him that from sunrise to bedtime, he is with you.

9. "Smile if you want me"

There is no way he will be able to resist grinning, even if it's partly reflex. Plus, he'll probably love that you are playfully initiating things, even if it can't happen right away.

10. "Go be awesome today. I know you will"

Don't save this one for big days, like job interviews or exams. Instead break it out on ordinary, ho-hum days. It tells him you are confident in him and want him to succeed in every little thing.

11. "I could listen to you talk all day"

Many guys tend to clam up and play the strong, silent type. Let him know it's OK to open up and you enjoy hearing what he has to say.

12. "I can't believe I was lucky enough to meet you"

Research shows a little playful reminiscing can strengthen your relationship, so remind him how you are glad to have him in your life. Doing this also lets him know you still think he’s a good catch, which will make him feel good about himself and well-loved.

13. "You always know how to make me smile"

Pull out this phrase when you are thanking him for doing something thoughtful. Just saying "Thanks" can sound like a necessity or an afterthought, so go a little further and let him know what he did to make you happy.

14. "I find everything about you fascinating"

Talk about an ego boost! Not only is this a cute thing to say, but it’s going to make him feel good about himself.

15. "We make a great team"

Not only does this one show him you see the two of you as a solid couple, but it also shows you are as confident in yourself as you are in him. Even when you tell your man you care about him, if you use the same words every time, the sentiment can lose its meaning.

Once in a while, it's a good idea to find a new way to express yourself. By finding new ways to say I love you to him, you are snagging his attention and reinforcing how much he means to you.

Sean Jameson is a writer, relationship expert, and creator of the Bad Girl's Bible.