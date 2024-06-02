The 10 Essential Laws Of Love That Strong Women Learn Early

People are waking up to higher realities and more expansive potentials. Inside, we know something is off in the world and rigid rules can’t fix it. The old rules we lived by don’t fit. Living by "shoulds" and "shants" is too dogmatic and patriarchal and completely discards the wisdom that lives in your heart.

You know there is a better way, don’t you? Somewhere, deep down in your soul, you already have ideas and dreams of what can be done, or what must be done. Yet, there’s still something holding you back because you know you have to step out on a limb, be different, change the rules, and speak your heart.

Follow me to step out on a limb and start living by your own rules and wisdom.

Ten laws of love the strongest women learn early

1. Always put your truth, vision, and values before anything else

Listen carefully to take your time to try and get familiar with being your authority. Speaking a clear "no" is allowed at any time when something doesn't resonate with your heart.

2. Remember: you are loved

Make your idol your true essence, also known as the inner divine feminine. Love her as yourself. Trust her to know what is best for you and the world.

3. Take your own inner woman seriously

Listen to what your heart already knows without doubt or fear. Trust your wisdom, no matter what anyone else says. Feel free to say "yes" to the new frequencies, which others may not understand yet.

4. Take plenty of time to rest meditate and connect with your divine feminine

Do this to live in harmony with her guidance as your deepest truth. The more you go inside, the clearer and present you'll be.

5. Honor the divine in every part of life

When you see the world as a reflection of the divine, your heart opens up and helps heal the veil of illusion many still live behind.

6. Remember: you are the giver of life

Make yourself available to give birth to your awakened inner woman first. Then you can make way for the new earth to take birth through you and as you.

Olena Yakobchuk via Shutterstock

7. Be true to yourself

Trust your deepest wisdom. Speak from your heart. It serves you and the world to stay connected with your deepest truth and wisdom and never sell yourself short.

8. Remember your fulfillment lives inside your heart

When you are connected with your inner divine flow, you will always have everything you need with your cup runneth over to share the abundance with the world.

9. Bear true witness to yourself

See yourself in the highest light and share this light with the world by being yourself. In this light, there is no room for judging, criticizing, or doubting yourself.

10. Trust the wisdom in your heart

The desire you feel in your heart is the divine way to speak to you. Follow your heart’s deepest desire, and you will be fulfilled.

What if your longing for a better way is not a mistake?

What if you were raised by the 10 Laws of Love or Loving Permissions and knew it is OK to be yourself without trying to fit into anyone’s rigid box? What if your brain’s neural wiring was set to enjoy all of yourself and express your spirit freely?

What if the longing, inspiration, and values you feel in your heart are the guidelines for a new world, as well as a fulfilled life? Yes, what if your guidance truly comes from your own heart now?

Studio Grand Web via Shutterstock

Deep down in our hearts we don't murder, covet, or bear false witness, right? Those are no-brainers, and I don’t think you and I need those reminders or have someone commanding it. Your conscience will immediately tell you you are off somewhere. You can go on with other more expansive expressions and guidance. You have stepped into your next phase of life.

We are here to soften rigid commandments into loving permissions. It simply works better that way for everyone. The way evolution is expanding, we all need new guidelines.

Moving from the brain down into the heart

Let’s take the elevator down about one foot from the top floor of your brain into your heart.

Just like learning any new system, transitioning from the head to the heart takes time to get used to and is worth your while. I know you are already in touch with it, but has anyone permitted you to follow it yet, have they? We are so used to needing permission to be ourselves, live by our heart, and not fit in because that’s what we’ve done for so long.

Do you feel something stirring in your heart, but you're not sure what to do with it or what it means? We have moved into a New Paradigm, where the rules have changed, and for some reason, nobody told us about it, which is why you may be a little confused.

You have entered a new reality where the longing in your heart, the goodness in your soul, and the joy and inspiration fill your body. However, you don’t need to be commanded to live in these new ways. You just need to be reminded you have permission to be kind and loving to yourself, and it’s OK to start trusting yourself again.

Can you Feel the resonance inside? Fantastic! Now, go spread the good news.

Pernilla Lillarose is a self-love mystic mentor and certified Hakomi practitioner.