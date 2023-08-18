5 Important Things All Introverted Men Need In A Relationship

By Shreyasi Debnath

If you have spent half of your life sipping a cocktail, with loud music blasting in the background, I am sorry for you.

This means you might have never come across an introverted man!

It’s not like an introverted man detests parties.

Nevertheless, you have successfully reduced the probability of meeting a warm human, with a heart-melting smile, and an innocent charm that can sweep you off your feet.

They are not quite like the ones at the bar, flirting away with strings of girls and laughing at their own substandard jokes.

Their shy eye contact, fleeting glance, and gentle demeanor are sure to win hearts.

But, unfortunately, they go unseen and unheard.

Understanding an introverted man becomes quite difficult for a woman, as they are not vocal about themselves.

It is just a part of their traits.

If you are an introverted man or you are a woman who is drawn to an introverted man, understanding oneself or the man you are attracted to is important before you engage in a romantic relationship.

The reason behind the failure of most relationships is a lack of understanding between the partners.

So, what are the few important things to remember about an introverted man?

Here are 5 important things introverted men need in a relationship:

1. An introverted man opens up at his own pace

With a man who is introverted, it is not easy to fathom what is going on below the surface.

They are easily misunderstood as their way of expression is not quite like that of other people.

Introverts find it difficult to be forthcoming about their feelings and thoughts.

But, mind you, that doesn’t make him any less of a considerate, kind, and emotional person.

On the contrary, their feelings run deeper than you think.

You need to provide them with the proper space, the optimum amount of understanding, and the time to open up.

Probing and poking them to open up about what is going on in their mind will never help.

Instead, this will only make him withdraw into his shell.

Provide him with the time to open up.

Once he is able to connect, he will share every little detail with you.

2. An introverted man feels deeper than they seem

An introverted man is like still water, he seems absolutely unperturbed on the surface, but the water runs deeper.

They do not frequently express their feelings, but their actions speak louder than their words.

If you are dating an introverted man, you need to be observant enough to notice the small changes in his facial expressions, changes in his body language, and in his tone of voice.

This will not only help you understand him and give you a clue to what is going on in his mind but also enhance the connection between you both.

3. An introverted man desires an easy, open vibe

Working under pressure, meeting deadlines, and dominating are a few things that suffocate an introverted man.

When he is in a relationship, too much drama, too many conflicts, and mind games will negatively affect their interest and commitment to the relationship.

While most of us would like a happy, cheerful, and warm environment for our love to bloom, for an introverted man, it is a dire necessity.

They are able to reach the zenith of their potential when a conducive environment of warmth and acceptance is provided to them.

Anything critically disturbing to their mental peace hampers their overall growth.

They like people around them to be kind, friendly, and a little laid back, and give them time to understand if you are vibing well with them or not.

4. An introverted man is incredibly honest

An introverted man is faithful to the core.

Unlike other men who are outgoing, they do not like being surrounded by women, flirting around, and making their partners grow green with jealousy.

They will never, read again, and never, play with their partner’s emotions for fun or to get attention.

Also, he never plays ‘hard-to-get’.

These men love making intimate friends, who they choose very carefully.

Even when he is spending time with his dear kins, he would love to keep in touch with you and feel your presence.

You will never get the vibe of a betrayer from an introverted man.

5. An introverted man is full of innovative ideas

An introvert’s mind is full of amazing, innovative ideas.

They come up with many crazy and bold ideas.

This man is never free of his thoughts.

Once you find yourself walking through the dream-like fairyland that their mind is, you will realize that their extraordinary thoughts are intriguing enough to embolden you with their attractiveness.

Once an introverted man has opened his heart’s door to you, you will find yourself a secure place to reside in.

Shreyasi Debnath is a psychologist and writer who focuses on mental health, self-care, and self-love.

This article was originally published at The Mind's Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.