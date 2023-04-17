For some odd reason, you just can’t seem to find someone to date. Or when you do, you don’t exactly click (i.e. not much in common, still lives with his mother, comes off as a creep, etc.) What could be wrong with you? The answer to that may be that it’s not you; it’s where you live.

In 2014, Kiplinger studied the economic and demographic factors and determined what cities are, to put it politely, mediocre for finding a potential life partner. Beware if you call any of these cities home.

If you live in these 5 cities, your love life probably sucks:

1. Anderson, South Carolina

Not only is half of the city population married, the town's so small that your choice of singles is basically your entire third-grade class.

Chances are you'll know everyone already. It's like everywhere you go is a high-school reunion you didn't ask for, and who wants to see their one-night stand at the grocery store? Even worse when it's laundry day and all you have to wear are your Juicy pants from forever ago. PASS.

2. Fort Smith, Arkansas

The city's certainly charming (and has a bit of an old Western movie feel to it), but Kiplinger found that its median income rate to be very low — $14,000 below the national level. Yikes. If you want to meet your future stay-at-home-husband, look no further. Drinks on you, I guess.

3. Ocala, Florida

Ocala is known as “The Horse Capital of the World,” so hopefully you're into all things equestrian.

But loving horses isn't the biggest dealbreaker here; it's the fact that 54% of Ocala's population is already married. So ... good luck with that, pal. Might be time to look for wedding rings on all the guys you see there before making your move.

4. Punta Gorda, Florida

If you live here, consider moving to another part of Florida (maybe Ocala?), because the majority of folks who live here are retirees choosing to live out the rest of their life in near-perfect 70-degree weather.

Unless you’re into the cougar game in which case, God Bless. Nothing like trying to sneak out the morning after from a retirement home.

5. Yuma, Arizona

Yuma is basically in the middle of nowhere and unless you want to date a cactus, we recommend passing right on through.

(More seriously, though, Yuma has a high unemployment rate and high cost of living, so that cactus you're dating is probably out of a job and pays WAY too much for his condo, and his roommate is really weird.)

