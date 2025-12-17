A woman with an eccentric personality is fun to be married to. She always leaves you on your toes. You never know what she’s going to do next. She keeps you guessing about everything. If you walked down the aisle with a woman who is goofy and a lot of fun, research has found that you may have a happier marriage than a couple who tied the knot without fun at the forefront.

Humor is known to strengthen long-term relationships, and research has shown that men who experience humor in their relationships are more satisfied with their marriages overall. So if a man settles down with a woman who has eccentric habits, you can be sure he's going to have a ball.

If a woman has these 11 eccentric habits, she's a ton of fun to be married to

1. She pokes fun at herself

Darkcloud from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Some people take themselves too seriously. It’s not fun being around someone who is like a bump on a log. When people value their image over enjoying life, they can be less fun to be married to. For some couples, this attitude may work. However, when someone is married to a woman with eccentric habits, they are likely to have more fun.

Christopher Bergland notes that people who are afraid of being laughed at could be sabotaging their love lives. Humor is an important part of a relationship. If two people are not on the same wavelength, things can be difficult. If you found a quirky woman who loves to poke fun at herself, she’s a joy to be married to.

“Couples who have a similar sense of humor and can laugh with and at one another — even when one partner is being teased or affectionately poked fun at by the other — are more likely to have satisfying relationships,” says Bergland. Being able to laugh at herself makes someone a very fun wife. She doesn’t take things too seriously.

Advertisement

2. She makes every task an adventure

Luiz Woellner Fotografia from Pexels via Canva

Life’s tasks can grow boring. Running the same errands or doing the same routine can feel taxing. If you find a woman who has the eccentric habit of being able to find the fun in everything, you’re in for a wonderful marriage. She’s sure to be entertaining and special.

Having shared interests is important in a relationship. We need common ground to bond over. Whether it’s religious affiliations or the same hobbies, there needs to be something to keep you both engaged. But what about those mundane trips to the grocery store? Neither of you wants to do that, most likely. If you have a goofy wife who can turn everything into an adventure, you’re sure to have more fun along the way, through shared interests or even the most boring tasks.

Advertisement

3. She talks to herself often

nicomenijes from Getty Images via Canva

Society has vilified people who talk to themselves. When someone is seen mumbling to themselves in public, people instantly judge them. However, science is not on the side of that judgment. Research shows that talking to ourselves can allow us to process things. When we’re feeling stressed or anxious, turning inward and talking it out can help us feel better. It allows us to problem-solve.

If you walked down the aisle with a woman who has the eccentric habit of talking to herself, she may be more fun to be married to because she has found a way to self-regulate. She knows how to talk herself down when she feels an issue occurring, making her more joyful to be around. Plus, if her self-talk includes a few jokes along the way, you’re going to have fun laughing along with her.

Advertisement

4. She laughs at all the wrong times

Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo）via Canva

We’ve all had friends or partners who can find humor in anything. Sometimes, those moments are inappropriate. Maybe they let out a laugh when someone is sharing a stressful story. Or, they let a snicker out during a serious time at a wedding. Whatever the situation is, though it may be the wrong time to chuckle, she’s sure to entertain you with it.

Sometimes, laughing when you're uncomfortable or upset is a coping mechanism. Laughing serves as a way to regulate our emotional state. If she’s cracking a smile when things are serious, she may be nervous, or she could just have an interesting sense of humor. Either way, her behavior is sure to keep you having fun, even when the timing might be wrong.

Advertisement

5. She goofs around often

Victoria Strelka_ph from Pexels via Canva

If your wife laughs at the wrong time, she could simply be a goofy person. Someone who can have fun and joke around no matter the circumstance makes for an amazing partner. Someone who does not take life too seriously and finds a way to make anything funny is a special person to have in your life.

A woman who goofs around often may help her husband regulate his emotions. Couples who are emotional regulators for one another have more fun and spend time laughing over everything. They have a higher satisfaction rate in their partnership. If you want to spend the rest of your life happy, find a woman with eccentric habits to keep you laughing day in and day out.

Advertisement

6. She plans surprises

Truecreatives from TrueCreatives via Canva

A wife who has the eccentric habit of planning surprises knows how to keep you on your toes. These partners are always looking for a way to make you happy, and what better way than to shock you with a kind gesture? Maybe she’s throwing you a birthday party, or she prepares your favorite meal for you after a long day. These actions are special and make each day fun.

“By providing an encounter with the unexpected, you can jolt a person out of their mindset and into the present. Two benefits can follow. The sudden positive emotion can replace a momentary darker one. In addition, over time, expectations themselves can shift. This is particularly helpful if a person needs more optimism in their life,” writes Roni Beth Tower, Ph.D., ABPP, for Psychology Today.

Advertisement

7. She expresses her emotions

FatCamera from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Research has found that women are more likely to express their emotions than men. It is a habit that can strengthen relationships. Eccentric women who are not afraid to express their emotions, no matter what they are, never leave their partners in the dark. Honesty makes for strong partnerships. A woman unafraid to tell you how she feels is special.

We’ve all heard that stereotype. When you ask a woman what’s wrong, she’ll simply say ‘fine.’ Or, if you ask her where she wants to eat, she’ll say, ‘I don’t care.’ These answers are frustrating. An eccentric woman will tell you exactly how she feels and what she wants. She’s fun to be with because she will always keep you on your toes.

Advertisement

8. She appreciates nature

Chermiti Mohamed from Pexels via Canva

Some women would prefer to stay inside all day. While that’s totally fine, and there are definitely partners out there who will embrace that lifestyle with them, a woman who appreciates the outdoors is fun to be married to. She isn’t afraid to get dirty. She’d rather spend her Sunday mornings on a hike than curled up with a book. Her thirst for adventure is an eccentric habit that can bring out the best in a relationship.

In a study by Brock Summer for Brigham Young University, couples find ways to strengthen their relationship with time spent in nature. How we choose to spend our time together makes a difference in our relationships. Women who appreciate nature will encourage their partner to get outside and spend time in a meaningful way.

Advertisement

9. She turns everything she can into a joke

erikreis from Getty Images via Canva

We’ve all heard the saying, ‘If I don’t laugh, I’ll cry.’ It’s true! At least for me. I find comfort in turning even the most difficult situations into jokes. It’s easier for me to process that way. I’ll be honest and admit this is an eccentric habit I have, but it works for me. Plus, it makes my partner laugh, which is all I could hope for.

Humor is a beneficial way to form social bonds. When going through a tough spot in life, it can help to laugh about it. Women who can turn anything into a joke are rare. Their boss may have said something at work that upset them. Instead of letting it get under their skin, they joked about it and moved on. This shows that she doesn’t hold a grudge and can make light of anything. This habit can make a marriage much more fun.

Advertisement

10. She has quirky routines

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

I’ll be honest, I am a strict routine type of person. It’s what works best for me. However, some women thrive under quirky routines. These might be daily tasks that look silly to other people. Maybe she stays up late and sleeps in, or she chooses to get all her work done at odd hours. Whatever it may be, these strange routines will keep you on your toes. She will prove she’s all about having fun but still tackles her to-do list.

It could be that her quirky schedule isn’t one at all. She could be a bit chaotic. She’s not always doing things at the same time every day. While the University of Wisconsin found that keeping a routine is important, an eccentric woman can have one that isn’t what everyone expects. It shows her ability to adjust on a whim, making the relationship feel fun and light.

Advertisement

11. She finds joy in the little things

theboone from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Society has a way of keeping us wanting more. Influencers are constantly pushing products on us, convincing us we need them to make our lives better. They show these amazing trips, which get us wanting to go on a luxury vacation. While these things are great in moderation, they are not sustainable for the average person. A woman who can find joy in the little things is way more fun to be married to.

We are hardwired to focus on the negative. We may think things are going poorly if we don’t have a ton of money and expensive items. That is far from the truth. Women who can find joy in the world around them are more easygoing. They can turn anything into a good time and value the moments spent together instead of the material things.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.