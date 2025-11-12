If a wife is falling out of love with her husband, she’ll stop laughing at these 11 things first

Falling out of love can be part of life. It can be challenging to maintain a happy relationship at times. When a woman begins to fall out of love with her husband, she will stop finding humor in their daily lives together. She will not want to spend time with him as much, and when she does, she’s not into joking around with him.

She is likely irritable and unhappy with the situation. I don’t know about you, but when I’m feeling frustrated and unhappy, I am not up for joking around. This becomes especially prevalent when a woman is falling out of love with a man. There are so many layers in a relationship. Things that used to bring them together now push them apart. Things that used to be hilarious are now not funny at all. When you are feeling unhappy with someone and they are constantly teasing or joking with you, it can be frustrating. To have a truly happy and healthy relationship, a couple needs to be on the same page with humor. When a woman is falling out of love with her husband, she’ll stop laughing at his jokes.

1. His jokes

When a woman falls out of love with her husband, she will stop finding him funny. She will not have patience for his jokes. Let’s face it, we have all been guilty of laughing at our partners' jokes that aren’t exactly funny. When she reaches the point where she can’t even mask her distaste in his jokes, it’s clear the relationship is nearly over.

Women are patient with men. Even if she’s never really loved his humor, she will usually be a good sport about it. For women who loved their husband’s sense of humor, when she no longer feels love for him, she won’t think it’s funny anymore. She may be dealing with a lot of pain from issues in the relationship. She could simply be over the situation entirely.

2. His teasing

Teasing can be fun between couples who are happy with one another. I know my partner and I love to pick on each other in a fun way. There is no malice. However, when a relationship is coming to an end, a woman will no longer have patience for teasing. It may even start to feel personal. She could be hurt by this thing that once made her laugh.

“On the positive side, teasing can be a way of showing love and affection. For some, teasing is a habit and a way of interacting with people. You might notice that your partner just tends to tease people that they care about as a way of expressing affection and closeness,” says Sheri Stritof for Verywell Mind. “However, teasing or joking in a relationship can also come from a negative place. Teasing may be a power play or a way of asserting dominance in a relationship. It can also be a way to try to be the center of attention.”

3. Inside jokes

Inside jokes can be something that bonds two people together in a special way. We all have had inside jokes that only ourselves and our partners would understand. It’s fun to have something between the two of you that is just for you. You’re not trying to make anyone laugh. You are simply sharing a happy moment with your partner.

However, inside jokes will no longer be funny when a wife is falling out of love with her partner. She may even become annoyed with the thought of them. It’s hard to laugh at things when you’ve reached a painful part in your union. Instead of laughing, it can bring up feelings of sadness. No one sets out to get a divorce, so it can be hard to force a smile at inside jokes when it only reminds them of the good times.

4. Playful banter

Playful banter is always fun. That is, unless you are falling out of love with your partner. When things are tough between a couple, banter can become deeper than just a silly joke. Suddenly, moments that used to be playful are now feeling like an attack. It can be hard to hold your tongue when things are tough, so many women stop laughing at playful banter.

“Banter is spontaneous and playful. Even if you’re being risque or pushing the boundaries of good taste, the idea is to have fun. If your partner suddenly seems upset or insulted, you’ve likely gone too far or hit a sensitive topic,” writes Paging Dr. NerdLove.

5. His behavior

Men can go out of their way to try to be funny. When a guy is naturally funny, it’s easy to laugh at his everyday behavior. If you’ve found a partner who makes you laugh with ease, it can make a relationship happy. But what happens when a wife is falling out of love with her partner? Humor often leaves the relationship.

If you’re falling out of love with your husband, you will struggle to laugh at their silly behavior that once lit up your life. At that point, everything he does likely gets on your nerves. This is a common theme when falling out of love with someone. The humor that once charmed you will get under your skin. It’ll be harder for you to find patience for the man in your life’s abnormal behavior that you once loved.

6. Shared memories

Shared memories are special. I know in my relationship, we love looking back on things that happened and having a laugh about them. Whether they were actually funny in the moment or things we can now look back at and laugh at, it strengthens our relationship. Women who are falling out of love with their husbands will not look back on fond memories and laugh anymore. She will be frustrated and ready to move on.

“There are numerous studies that have time and again indicated the benefits of laughing together as a couple. This includes funny moments together, positive experiences, silly jokes, laughable incidents, special inside jokes, and much more,” says the relationship experts at Marriage.com. “One study showed how important humor was to keep that giddy feeling of being in love alive. For consistent passion in a relationship, laughter is essential.”

7. Future ideas

Joking around about the future can be fun. Pointing out silly things you’re looking forward to doing can be a bonding moment. Maybe you’re both joking about an upcoming vacation or your future families. Imagining funny situations in the future is something happy couples often do together. When a woman is falling out of love with her partner, however, she will no longer find possible future events funny.

Looking at the future with humor is helpful for couples to not put as much pressure on their relationship. When a woman falls out of love with her husband, she isn’t thinking about the future with him anymore. She is no longer laughing about it. She is ready to move on with her life and no longer sees a future with him.

8. Daily mishaps

Life happens. There are moments in our days that we can’t help but laugh at. Something like burning toast or spilling coffee can turn into a laughing fit for a happy couple. They know that it’s important to share a laugh whenever they can. When a marriage is nearly over, a partner will no longer find lightheartedness in these moments. Instead, it will all become irritating to her.

“When someone is falling out of love, they may become critical of their partner. If your partner is constantly criticizing you or nitpicking your behavior, it could be one of the signs she doesn’t love you and is losing interest,” says Noah Williams for Marriage.com.

9. Goofy moments

Have you ever had a laughing fit with the person you love for seemingly no reason? I know I have that with my partner. Something as trivial as one of you tripping or saying something wrong can make for a fun moment filled with laughter. However, when a woman is falling out of love with her husband, she will no longer find these goofy moments happy ones.

Instead of meeting these moments with humor, she’ll be too frustrated to laugh. She won’t care about poking fun at the little things anymore. Everything feels difficult when you are falling out of love with your partner. It’s not easy to make moments light. She’ll be uninterested in laughing at anything he does, even the goofy little moments that would once make her crack up.

10. Funny moments on TV

I don’t know about you, but I need to relax and unwind with my partner over a show after a stressful day. There is something magical about laughing at something silly on TV. Even when we are grumpy or in a bad mood, if something happens on TV that we think is funny, it’ll make us laugh, even if we are mad at each other.

When a woman is falling out of love with her husband, she will not laugh at the humor they once shared. Jokes fall flat. Shocking moments on reality shows become boring. There is no humor left in their relationship. She will be irritable and unable to have a good time with him anymore.

11. Stressful moments

Some moments are so overwhelming and stressful that you need to meet them with humor, or you’ll scream. I know I’ve been there. My partner is always good at making me laugh and letting go of these things that are bothering me. In an unhappy relationship, finding the time to laugh about the bad things becomes impossible. You are too caught up in your own pain and suffering.

“Relationships thrive on such moments of shared joy. Laughter can be a strong social glue. When you and someone else laugh together, you’re “syncing up” and likely feel like you’re on the same wavelength. This is how “shared laughter” can benefit your relationships, says Mark Travers, Ph.D., for Psychology Today. These moments of laughter are absent when a woman is falling out of love with her husband.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.