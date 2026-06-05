Emotional intelligence is one of those things people usually notice more when it's missing than when someone has it.

At first, a man might seem charming, funny, confident, attractive, or even emotionally chill. Then a conflict happens, and suddenly you realize this man handles emotions like a child. A low EQ can be dismissed as emotional avoidance or justifiable defensiveness, or it might hide behind sarcasm or fake logic.

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Many men were never taught healthy emotional regulation in the first place. They grow up being told that showing emotions is a weakness and vulnerability is embarrassing. But no matter how much effort he puts into trying to hide it, if a man can help but say certain phrases on a regular basis, it probably means he has a particularly low EQ.

If a man says 11 phrases on a regular basis, he likely has an extremely low EQ

1. "You’re too sensitive"

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This phrase has ended more emotionally honest conversations than you can probably count. A woman might calmly explain that her husband's comment hurt her and made her feel dismissed or disrespected, and suddenly the entire conversation flips. Now, instead of discussing what actually happened, she is defending the fact that she had emotions about it at all. This behavior is emotional deflection disguised as logic.

To be fair, human beings are complicated. Not every emotional response can be perfectly reasonable twenty-four hours a day. Still, emotionally intelligent people usually try to understand other people's feelings before dismissing them entirely.

I've experienced this with my ex. I would tell him I didn't like the joke he made about an insecurity I had or an embarrassing moment he witnessed. Or I would let him know that his tone during an argument felt unnecessarily harsh. Instead of listening, he would become dismissive or even laugh about it. Over time, I learned through experiences with exes, bullies, and even my own family to suppress myself instead of communicating honestly. Now, instead of being too sensitive, I am too quiet.

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2. "I hate drama"

Ironically, the people who say this constantly are often standing right in the center of the drama. A man with high emotional intelligence usually understands that conflict is a normal part of all relationships. Discomfort happens. Misunderstandings happen. Difficult conversations happen. Life happens. But emotionally immature men often label any emotional accountability or conflict discussion as drama because they don't want to deal with it.

Suddenly, expressing needs becomes a problem. Asking questions becomes arguing. Communicating emotions becomes too much. It creates relationships where one person is expected to stay emotionally silent just to keep the peace. You especially see this when someone brings up repeated behavioral patterns.

Avoiding communication does not eliminate drama. It usually just delays it until everything emotionally explodes three months later in a parking lot.

3. "That’s just how I am"

This phrase sounds honest on the surface, but in reality, it's usually a refusal to grow. Everyone has flaws, defense mechanisms, emotional blind spots, and unhealthy habits they developed over time. The difference is that people with emotional intelligence are aware of those things in themselves, and they work on them.

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A man with emotional maturity can acknowledge harmful behavior without acting like changing it would change everything about him. One with a low EQ usually treats personal growth like an unreasonable attack on his identity.

You see this a lot with things like poor communication habits. A man may constantly interrupt people or get defensive and shut down during conflict when things get vulnerable. When someone gently points it out, instead of reflecting, he shrugs and says that's just how he is.

4. "Calm down"

Telling someone to calm down during an emotional moment rarely comes from a place of offering genuine emotional support. Usually, it arrives with irritation, dismissal, avoidance, or subtle superiority attached. The underlying message becomes that your emotions are irrational or inconvenient.

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Many women know this feeling immediately. You could be speaking in a completely normal tone, maybe frustrated but still composed, and the second your emotions become visible at all, suddenly you are being told to relax or calm down. Meanwhile, the man who said it raised his voice 15 minutes ago and punched the steering wheel when he was slowed down by traffic last week.

Emotionally unintelligent men become deeply uncomfortable around visible emotion from others. They want conversations to stay controlled at all times because they don't know how to navigate emotional intensity without shutting down or getting defensive.

5. "Females are just…"

Any sentence beginning this way is about to become exhausting. Emotionally immature men often talk about women as if they aren't individual human beings with different personalities, experiences, emotions, and values. After one bad relationship or disappointing experience, half the population becomes emotionally categorized as a lump sum forever.

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The emotionally intelligent response to difficult experiences is to understand nuance, not to build an entire worldview from one toxic ex and three TikTok clips or what the guys think. Men with high EQ understand that generalizing entire groups of people usually reveals unresolved resentment and a lack of intelligence more than anything.

6. "I was just joking"

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Humor becomes emotionally suspicious when it's used immediately after someone gets offended. Emotionally immature men use jokes as protective camouflage for cruel comments, passive aggression, disrespect, or unnecessary insults.

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For example, he might make repeated comments about his girlfriend’s weight, intelligence, clothes, or insecurities in front of other people. Everyone gets quiet for a second. She looks uncomfortable. Then he immediately laughs and says, "Can’t you take a joke?"

Now the hurt person suddenly looks dramatic for reacting at all.

Of course, humor itself isn't the issue. Teasing can absolutely be healthy when both people genuinely enjoy it. It only becomes an issue when jokes consistently target insecurities, boundaries, or vulnerabilities, or when they are disrespectful, and are labeled jokes only after consequences appear.

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7. "Men don’t talk about feelings"

An emotionally unintelligent man will use this phrase moments before he disappears to avoid communicating honestly with you. Many learned early on that sadness looks weak and vulnerability is embarrassing, so instead of developing emotional communication skills, they learned to avoid.

Some distract themselves with work. Some shut down emotionally. Some become sarcastic. Others become emotionally unavailable while insisting nothing is wrong at all. Again, many issues men face with emotional awareness and acknowledgment are related to common views of masculinity and the need to be liked and appear a certain way for everyone else.

Emotional suppression doesn't magically erase emotions. It usually just buries them until they come out sideways through anger, distance, resentment, defensiveness, or emotional withdrawal.

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8. "You’re overthinking things"

Everyone overthinks things from time to time. Still, this phrase becomes frustrating when it's used to dismiss concerns rather than address them.

Emotionally immature men usually say this because they want emotional conversations to end quickly. Reflection feels uncomfortable to them, so instead of engaging with the concern itself, they reduce the other person’s thoughts to irrational overanalysis.

A woman might notice that his energy changed, that he suddenly became inconsistent, emotionally cold, or weirdly secretive. Instead of reassuring her honestly or explaining himself, he says she is overthinking. Then, three weeks later, it turns out her intuition was completely correct the entire time.

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9. "It is what it is"

There are moments where acceptance genuinely matters. Not every situation can be fixed immediately, and not every problem has a clean solution. But low EQ men often weaponize this phrase to avoid emotional responsibility entirely.

You especially hear this after somebody points out behavior that clearly needs greater effort or accountability on their part. Instead of apologizing or reflecting, he emotionally clocks out of the conversation completely.

Don't get me wrong, I have actually done this before. However, this is one of those things that, unfortunately, men are more known for.

It creates relationships in which one person carries all the emotional labor while the other acts as if personal growth is somehow optional. But emotionally intelligent people understand that acceptance and accountability are not opposites and should actually go hand in hand.

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10. "You’re trying to make me the bad guy"

Instead of listening to criticism, emotionally immature men shift into self-protection mode. Now the conversation shifts to defending their identity rather than understanding someone else’s experience.

The irony is that emotionally intelligent people don't view accountability as a character assassination. They know that making mistakes doesn't automatically make someone evil. But low EQ individuals often struggle with emotional nuance. Criticism feels catastrophic to them, so they instantly become defensive.

A woman could calmly say, “I didn’t like how you spoke to me earlier,” and suddenly a man responds as though she just accused him of being a criminal mastermind. Now she is stuck comforting him instead of discussing the original issue. The original problem disappears under layers of emotional smoke bombs and self-victimization.

11. "I don’t care"

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Emotionally intelligent men rarely need to announce how little they care about something. When a man repeats this phrase constantly, it is more likely he is avoiding his feelings, because caring requires vulnerability.

Caring means disappointment becomes possible. Emotionally immature men, therefore, build their entire personalities around detachment because indifference feels safer than honesty.

Of course, there are women who do this, too. The truth is that emotionally healthy people care about things. They care about relationships, communication, respect, growth, trust, connection, and other human beings. Pretending nothing affects you is just an ill-fated attempt at self-protection.

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MeShanda Deason is a writer with a BFA in Creative Writing from Stephen F. Austin State University and minors in Business Communication and Literature who covers storytelling, culture, identity, and human connection across editorial, journalism, and marketing spaces.