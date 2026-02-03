It’s not easy to find the perfect guy. For most of us, it takes a lot of dating to find the one who wants to settle down. Men can be notoriously against commitment.

There are many reasons why men may struggle with commitment. They may fear rejection or think they will lose all their freedom if they choose to be in it for the long haul with the same person. However, when you find Mr. Right, it will show in his everyday behavior. When he sees you, it will be clear. He’ll be present and supportive, and he'll always make you feel loved. Every day he spends with you makes him feel lucky, and he will show up in the relationship that way. He wants to provide as much love and support as he can. If he does these little things, you can rest assured knowing he is going to stick it out.

If a man is in it for the long haul, he’ll almost always do these 11 things when he sees you

1. He always makes eye contact

Eye contact doesn’t come easily to everyone. Sometimes, it’s because of neurodivergence, but other times, it’s an example of dishonesty. Someone who never looks you in the eyes may be hiding something. Or, they can be disconnected from the relationship. Whatever the situation may be, locking eyes with someone is important. When a man makes eye contact with you, it can mean he is in it for the long haul.

A study found that when you make eye contact with someone, you are more likely to believe what they are saying. Sharing eye contact with someone you love can feel genuine. If a man is never afraid to look you in the eyes, he may be in it for the long haul.

2. He smiles when you walk into a room

We’ve all heard the phrase ‘she lit up the room.’ When someone is truly in love with you, they likely feel this way every time they see you. If a man is in it for the long haul, it’s not surprising that they feel this way about you. If they see you and genuinely smile, it could be a sign that they are committed to the relationship. It’s an easy way to tell that they care.

A man like this is likely attracted to you. He is showing that he is naturally drawn to you. You’ll be able to tell he cares through this little reaction when you walk into a room.

3. He asks you how you are really doing

We all have had someone ask us how we are doing. It’s easy to reply, ‘I’m fine, thanks!’ It can be hard to be vulnerable and open with people in our lives. When a man is truly in it for the long haul, he wants to break down your walls. He isn’t looking for a surface-level conversation. He wants to know how you are genuinely doing.

Sometimes, it can seem like no one wants to know how you are doing deep down inside. It can feel like a burden to share your true thoughts with someone. When a man is in it for the long haul, he wants to know everything. The good, the bad, and the ugly, he's there through it all.

4. He fills you in on what is happening in his life

Someone in it for the long haul won’t only ask how you are doing, but they will also fill you in on what is going on in their life. It’s not always easy for men to be vulnerable. They may feel like they have to bottle their emotions. The goal may be to look tough and stoic, and some men may lie about how they are doing during that process. If a man truly cares, he isn’t afraid to open up to you.

A man who is open to sharing his life with you will create emotional intimacy. He wants to connect with you deeply and share everything going on in his world. It’s a sign that he is in it for the long haul.

5. He shows affection

Have you ever been with someone uncomfortable showing affection? Sure, it can be difficult in public, but even behind closed doors? It’s not easy to be with someone who will turn down a hug or avoid your hand when you’re walking down the street. A man who is in it for the long haul isn’t afraid to show that he cares about you. It may be easier for him to give affection because his feelings are genuine.

Expressing affection makes someone feel loved. When a man does this, he likely makes his partner feel comfortable about their relationship. They will feel closer to the person they care about.

6. He lets his guard down

From an early age, men are taught that showing vulnerability makes them weak. They may keep walls between themselves and the person they love. It can be scary to show your true self to someone. Whether it’s a lack of confidence or outdated gender roles, being vulnerable is a complex issue for men. If he’s in it for the long run, he is not afraid to let his guard down.

Showing vulnerability has many positive side effects. It can help mental health. It also allows them to build a special bond.

7. He actively listens to you

Sometimes having a conversation with someone can be difficult. It can seem like they are not listening to what you are actually saying. They’re sitting there nodding along, but you can tell they are not actively listening. If a guy is in it for the long haul, he’ll always listen to you. He won’t appear to be listening, but he is actually taking in the words you are saying.

“Key active listening techniques can improve communication and relationships. This involves being present, showing interest, noticing non-verbal signals, and asking questions. It also involves reflecting back on the conversation and listening to understand, all while withholding judgment,” says Arlin Cuncic, MA.

8. He regulates his emotions in your presence

Emotional regulation helps keep conversations healthy. If a man can keep himself grounded when things get complicated, he is likely in it for the long haul. He may be focused on creating the best space to share thoughts and feelings. He doesn’t want to overreact or lash out in anger. A guy like this only wants the best for his relationship and is working hard to achieve it.

Not only does emotional regulation help form a healthy space for conversations, but it also prevents outbursts. He is working to calm himself down. He likely checks in with his own emotions before responding.

9. He does his best to be consistent

To me, there is nothing worse than a wishy-washy partner. Inconsistent behavior can be frustrating. Sometimes a guy will text you every day, and then suddenly ghost you. Or maybe, he struggles to find sympathy for you over certain things. Whatever it is, it can make being in a relationship with them difficult. You never know what you are going to get from them.

When someone is in it for the long haul, they always show up the same way. They are unconditional in their behavior. Through the good and the bad, you can count on them to remain in your life. They will never bail when life gets hard. They are consistent in your life, no matter what is going on.

10. He treats you as a teammate in your relationship

One-sided relationships are exhausting. When one person is pulling all the weight, it can be frustrating. If a man is willing to treat your relationship like the partnership it is, he is likely in it for the long haul. He is probably willing and wanting to give as much to the relationship as you are. When you’re working against each other, there will be more anger and conflict.

Treating a relationship like it's two opposing teams does more harm than good. You will never agree on everything. That is part of life. Someone in it for the long haul realizes this and sees the benefits in working together, not against each other.

11. He gets to know the real you

Sometimes, men want to see only the good in their partners. They may see the bad aspects of their lives as too much of a burden. It may be something they try to avoid. When a man is in it for the long haul, he wants to know you fully. The variables that others would deem too weird or too difficult to deal with. It’s a special sign that you likely found the right person.

He doesn’t want you to pretend to be someone you’re not. It can be easy to try to mold ourselves into the person we think our partner wants us to be. A guy like this will make you feel comfortable being yourself.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.