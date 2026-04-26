Some men have real class. When it comes to the women in their lives, they do everything they can to make them feel cared for.

While some men may make their wives handle all of the everyday tasks, high-class men carry their weight.

Society has put pressure on women to do it all. From cooking, cleaning, and caring for the children, to working full-time, it can feel like they never have a second to rest. Men with class never place every task on their wives’ shoulders. Instead, they help where they can. Couples who work together on everyday tasks are happier than those who don’t. Not only is he taking responsibility for chores around the house, but he’s also nurturing his relationship. If your man does these things, he’s a catch.

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If a man has real class, he'll never let his wife do these 11 everyday things

1. All of the cleaning on her own

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For decades, women were expected to do all the household chores. They were the ones spending hours keeping the home in order. While things have gotten a bit better, and the stereotype of the woman who stays home and devotes herself to her family has changed, some things have stayed the same.

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One study found that women still handle the majority of the household chores. However, some men refuse to let their partner do everything around the house. Men with class know that their wives are their equals. They don’t expect them to do everything for them. Instead, they’ll carry their weight with the everyday chores.

2. Cook dinner every single night

Most households rely on two incomes. In many situations, women will spend all day working their full-time job only to come home and continue household labor. It’s called the second shift, and it’s like working multiple jobs. This can be stressful and overwhelming, and frustrating when the man in their life refuses to help them. Some men may expect their wives to carry the weight without offering them any help.

At the end of a long day, it can be hard to come home and cook dinner. Some husbands want their wives to have food on the table the second they get home from work. High-class men are different. They know their wives are exhausted, and they will help with the cooking when they can.

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3. Manage all of the emotional labor

While we may wish everything were perfect in our relationships, this is rarely the truth. Every couple goes through difficult periods. Whether it’s within their relationship or outside factors, it’s not always easy. Sometimes, it can be as simple as daily stress. Whatever it may be, real men never leave their wives to handle these things on their own.

Carrying the emotional labor of the entire household is stressful. Classy men know that their partner is in life, and it’s not all on her to pick up the pieces when things are tough. They support their wives where they can and always show up when they are needed.

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4. Care for their children without any help

I’ve heard fathers spending time with their own children as ‘babysitting.’ This language doesn’t make much sense to me. Being the child’s other parent means you’re the other primary caretaker. Some men are too comfortable expecting their wives to do everything for their children, which is unfair to everyone involved. If a man has real class, he knows this.

Instead of calling it babysitting, he is committed to parenting his child just as his wife does. He’s likely involved in his child’s life and splits the caretaking with his partner.

5. Plan all of their dates

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Few things make a woman feel more special than their partner planning a special date for them. It doesn’t have to be anything elaborate. Sometimes something as simple as taking a walk around the block can feel like quality time away from the normal routine. Some men are guilty of not prioritizing these moments with their wives. They either expect them to plan a night out or don’t think about doing these things for the woman in their life.

Real men are built differently. They want to spend time with their wives and put effort into planning dates. They never would let, or expect, their partner to take on this role.

6. Open the car door for herself

Chivalry doesn’t come naturally to everyone. Some men don’t think to open the door for women on a date. While some may think this behavior doesn’t matter, men with class take it seriously. They believe in doing acts of kindness for their partner, no matter how small.

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Opening the car is a little thing, but it’s a romantic gesture that goes far. When a classy man takes his wife out, he doesn’t let her open the car door or the door to the restaurant on her own.

Kindness is critical for relationships. Some men understand this, while others do not. Those with class do these things without thinking. This behavior comes naturally.

7. All of the problem-solving

Healthy relationships revolve around effective problem-solving. While we may hope our relationships will be perfect, it’s unrealistic. We go through arguments and disagreements with our partners, no matter how solid our relationships are. Certain men may expect their wives not to fight back when something bothers them, or expect them to be the first to apologize. This isn’t fair, and a man with real class agrees.

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It takes two to argue, and it takes two to solve the problem at hand. It makes the relationship better when both people can come together to solve the issue. Whether it’s compromising or apologizing when something’s gone wrong, these skills matter for both partners, not just one.

8. Take out the trash

Some chores feel more daunting than others. Though it’s a little task, it still feels frustrating to take the trash out. There are men out there who don’t let their wives ever do this chore. Instead, they take on the more unappealing tasks around the house. They won’t let the woman in their lives lug a giant bag of garbage to the trash can.

It might sound silly, but to men with class, it’s a big deal. It turns out, a lot of people agree that taking the trash out is a man’s job. Even the most equal-minded couples share this sentiment. A good husband always does this task for his wife.

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9. Give all of the affection

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Have you dated a man who refused to give you affection? It was almost as if he was embarrassed. If you wanted to hold hands, you had to initiate it. Cuddling was all on you, too. This type of behavior can be painful to experience. It makes you feel unloved and unwanted.

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A man with class wouldn’t do anything like this. He knows showing love to his partner means a lot. Instead of being cold to her, he wants to show her he cares. He never wants her to be the only one giving affection in the marriage.

10. Care for the lawn

Like opening the car door or taking out the trash, maintaining the lawn is a small task. Well, depending on where you live, it can be a major one. Men who take pride in their home likely never let their wives do this task. He knows lawn work is exhausting, and he’d rather be the one out there sweating than his partner. When he takes on such a daunting task, it might make his wife feel cared for.

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Believe it or not, there are also benefits for men. Caring for their lawn and gardening can nurture a man’s creativity. Whether he knows this or not, he’s helping both himself and his wife.

11. Bring in the mail

At the end of the day, most women aren’t thinking about running to the mailbox. They’re often focused on getting home from work and starting on their second shift. Whether it’s starting dinner or cleaning up the house, she likely has a long to-do list. Some men are in-tune with this. Instead of expecting her to trek outside, he’ll snag the mail each day.

The little things in a relationship matter most. Sometimes, it’s something as simple as bringing the mail in each day. It might sound like it’s not a big deal, but to some women, it can mean everything.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.