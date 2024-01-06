How You'll Know For Absolute Certain You Met Your Soulmate

Soulmate is a word that makes you think about romantic movie scenes and love songs.

An epitome who makes you feel whole because he or she is your other half who finished each other sentences and made you brave enough to break down your walls.

The definition of soulmate sounds too cliché as its concept always be related to that person you will call the one.

But, wait. I refuse to believe that a soulmate is only one person as we might meet many of them several times in our lives.

They might be your parents, siblings, best friends, neighbors, or even some strangers you’ve met on the street; they won’t always be the one.

Moreover, I believe that people tend to overrate the term ‘soulmate’ with happiness and the feeling of completeness as its indicator. People tend to forget about how it truly feels when they meet their soulmates and let me tell you, it didn’t always feel as good and beautiful as those movies and songs.

The truth is, when you meet your soulmates, you will feel damaged.

Your soul mates are the people who will be your mirror and you can see your true self.

They will rip apart your inner self, layer by layer until you can see who you truly are.

They will slap you hard to wake you up from your deep sleep and make you realize that you’ve been on the wrong path of life.

They will be the ones who make you realize that you’ve abandoned your passion, your dreams, and your purpose in life. They know you more than yourself and they will make you terrified.

You will be terrified as they push you to the limit and make you get out of your comfort zone, simply because they know you can achieve more than what you believe in.

They will make you confront your fears and help you understand the meaning of being fearless. They will break your heart as they are telling the truth about those wrong things you used to love.

Your soulmates will tear you apart until you feel lost along the way so you can find your true self back.

Your soulmates will not always bring clarity as their presence only means that you need to take a step back and contemplate the things you truly deserve in life.

They will make you question many things and they will not always hold the answers because they are the ones who will send you on a journey to find and create yourself along the way.

They will make you feel broken because they show you the wounds and bruises you’ve used to hide from the world.

They don’t always have band-aids to heal your wounds, but they will show you the way to stop them from bleeding.

You will feel the pain because your wounds start to bleed again, but you’ll feel blessed as well because they make you realize that after all this time, you’re keeping some wounds that haven’t dried. Your soulmates will not save you from drowning, but they will teach you how to swim.

Your soulmates will make you learn countless new things in life. They will teach you how to let go and love without having an obsession as they will not always stay beside you.

They have their own life and you learn that soulmates don’t have to be together all the time. You want them in your life, but you know you can’t make them stay, so you’ll let them go.

You will learn to appreciate their presence and try your best not to take them for granted.

Despite all the ugly truths they’ve said about yourself until you feel broken, they will make you feel secure.

Your soulmates are your safety net, shelter, and home. They are the people whom you’ll always come back to because no one could understand you better than they did.

They know that you have flaws and wounds here and there, but they have a sincere willingness to help and fix you to be better. They accept you with an open heart and they want all the best for you.

Your soulmate doesn’t have to be the one because ‘soulmate’ is not always a term to define a romantic partner.

When you’ve met your soulmates, keep them close to your heart, but when they choose to leave, let them go.

Rayi Noormega is a writer whose bylines have been featured on Thought Catalog, Elite Daily, Magdalene, The Huffington Post, and The Jakarta Post, among many others.