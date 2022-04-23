How To Say 'I Love You' In More Than 100 Different Languages

Photo: Roman Samborskyi / shutterstock
No three words are harder to say than the words, "I love you." When you go out on that first date, especially when it's love at first sight, you might feel the emotions starting to stir.
But once you do tell your beloved exactly how you feel, the newness can wear off with the every day. And no one wants the most important words in the world to have a sort of ordinary feel to them.
It's normal to want to find new ways to tell your one true love how you feel in handwritten love letters to love songs. Everyone loves hearing the words I love you because of all the things that simple phrase means.
I love you means, I'm here for you through the good times and the bad. I love you is how we say to someone, "You're a part of me, don't ever go."
If you're struggling to find new ways to say "I love you" — have some fun. Everyone can say it in their language, but not many can say it in over 100 different languages!
Try texting the person you love every day for 100 days in a new language for a fun twist to express how you feel.
Here are more than 100 ways to say I love you in different languages.
1. Afrikaans — Ek het jou liefo
2. Albanian — Te dua
3. Arabic (to male) — Ana behibak
4. Arabic (to female) — Ana behibek
5. Armenian — Yes kez sirumem
6. Bambara — M’bi fe
7. Bengali — Ami tomake bhalobashi
8. Belarusian — Ya tabe kahayu
9. Bisaya — Nahigugma ako kanimo
10. Bulgarian — Obicham te
11. Cambodian — Soro lahn nhee ah
12. Catalan — T’estimo
13. Cherokee — Tsi ge yu i
14. Cheyenne — Ne mohotatse
15. Chichewa — Ndimakukonda
16. Chinese (Cantonese) — Ngo oiy ney a
17. Chinese (Mandarin) — Wo ai ni
18. Comanche — U kamakutu nu
19. Cree — Kisakihitin
20. Creole — Mi aime jou
21. Croatian — Volim te
22. Czech — Miluji te
23. Danish — Jeg Elsker Dig
24. Dutch — Ik hou van jou
25. Elvish — Amin mela lle
26. English — I love you
27. Esperanto — Mi amas vin
28. Estonian — Ma armastan sind
29. Ethiopian — Afgreki’
30. Faroese — Eg elski teg
31. Farsi — Doset daram
32. Filipino — Mahal kita
33. Finnish — Mina rakastan sinua
34. French — Je t’aime, Je t’adore
35. Frisian — Ik hald fan dy
36. Gaelic — Ta gra agam ort
37. Georgian — Mikvarhar
38. German — Ich liebe Dich
39. Greek — S’agapo
40. Gujarati — Hoo thunay prem karoo choo
41. Hiligaynon — Palangga ko ikaw
42. Hawaiian — Aloha Au Ia`oe
43. Hebrew (to a female) — Ani ohev otach (if said by a male) or Ani ohevet otach (if said by female)
44. Hebrew (to a male) — Ani ohev ot'cha (if said by a male) or Ani ohevet ot’cha (if said by female)
45. Hiligaynon — Guina higugma ko ikaw
46. Hindi — Hum Tumhe Pyar Karte hae
47. Hmong — Kuv hlub koj
48. Hopi — Nu’ umi unangwa’ta
49. Hungarian — Szeretlek
50. Icelandic — Eg elska tig
51. Ilonggo — Palangga ko ikaw
52. Indonesian — Saya cinta padamu
53. Inuit — Negligevapse
54. Irish — Taim i’ ngra leat
55. Italian — Ti amo
56. Japanese — Aishiteru or Anata ga daisuki desu
57. Kannada — Naanu ninna preetisuttene
58. Kapampangan — Kaluguran daka
59. Kiswahili — Nakupenda
60. Konkani — Tu magel moga cho
61. Korean — Sarang or Nanun tangshinul sarang hamnida
62. Latin — Te amo
63. Latvian — Es tevi miilu
64. Lebanese — Bahibak
65. Lithuanian — Tave myliu
66. Luxembourgeois — Ech hun dech gaer
67. Macedonian — Te Sakam
68. Malay — Saya cintakan mu / Aku cinta padamu
69. Malayalam — Njan Ninne Premikunnu
70. Maltese — Inhobbok
71. Marathi — Me tula prem karto
72. Mohawk — Kanbhik
73. Moroccan — Ana moajaba bik
74. Nahuatl — Ni mits neki
75. Navaho — Ayor anosh’ni
76. Ndebele — Niyakutanda
77. Norwegian (Bokmaal) — Jeg elsker deg
78. Norwegian (Nyonrsk) — Eg elskar deg
79. Pandacan — Syota na kita!!
80. Pangasinan — Inaru Taka
81. Papiamento — Mi ta stimabo
82. Persian — Doo-set daaram
83. Pig Latin — Iay ovlay ouyay
84. Polish — Kocham Cię
85. Portuguese — Eu te amo
86. Romanian — Te iubesc
87. Russian — Ya tebya liubliu
88. Scot Gaelic — Tha gra\dh agam ort
89. Serbian — Volim te
90. Setswana — Ke a go rata
91. Sign Language — ,\,,/ (represents position of fingers when signing ‘I Love You’)
92. Sindhi — Maa tokhe pyar kendo ahyan
93. Sioux — Techihhila
94. Slovak — Lu`bim ta
95. Slovenian — Ljubim te
96. Spanish — Te quiero / Te amo
97. Swahili — Ninapenda wewe
98. Swedish — Jag alskar dig
99. Swiss-German — Ich lieb Di
100. Surinam — Mi lobi joe
101. Tagalog — Mahal kita
102. Taiwanese — Wa ga ei li
103. Tahitian — Ua Here Vau Ia Oe
104. Tamil — Nan unnai kathalikaraen
105. Telugu — Nenu ninnu premistunnanu
106. Thai (to female) — Phom rak khun
107. Thai (to male) — Chan rak khun
108. Thai Informal — Rak te
109. Tunisian — Ha eh bak
110. Turkish — Seni Seviyorum
111. Ukrainian — Ya tebe kahayu
112. Urdu — mai aap say pyaar karta hoo
113. Vietnamese (to female) — Anh ye^u em
114. Vietnamese (to male) — Em ye^u anh
115. Welsh — ‘Rwy’n dy garu di
116. Yiddish — Ikh hob dikh
117. Yoruba — Mo ni fe
118. Zazi — Ezhele hezdege
119. Zuni — Tom ho’ ichema
