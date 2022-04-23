How To Say 'I Love You' In More Than 100 Different Languages

Photo: Roman Samborskyi / shutterstock
How To Say I Love You In 100+ Different Languages
Expert
Love
04/23/2022

No three words are harder to say than the words, "I love you." When you go out on that first date, especially when it's love at first sight, you might feel the emotions starting to stir.

But once you do tell your beloved exactly how you feel, the newness can wear off with the every day. And no one wants the most important words in the world to have a sort of ordinary feel to them.

It's normal to want to find new ways to tell your one true love how you feel in handwritten love letters to love songs. Everyone loves hearing the words I love you because of all the things that simple phrase means.

I love you means, I'm here for you through the good times and the bad. I love you is how we say to someone, "You're a part of me, don't ever go."

If you're struggling to find new ways to say "I love you" — have some fun. Everyone can say it in their language, but not many can say it in over 100 different languages!

RELATED: 20 Ways To Say I Love You (Without Saying I Love You)

Try texting the person you love every day for 100 days in a new language for a fun twist to express how you feel.

Here are more than 100 ways to say I love you in different languages.

1. Afrikaans — Ek het jou liefo

2. Albanian — Te dua

3. Arabic (to male) — Ana behibak

4. Arabic (to female) — Ana behibek

5. Armenian — Yes kez sirumem

6. Bambara — M’bi fe

7. Bengali — Ami tomake bhalobashi

8. Belarusian — Ya tabe kahayu

9. Bisaya — Nahigugma ako kanimo

10. Bulgarian — Obicham te

11. Cambodian — Soro lahn nhee ah

12. Catalan — T’estimo

13. Cherokee — Tsi ge yu i

14. Cheyenne — Ne mohotatse

15. Chichewa — Ndimakukonda

16. Chinese (Cantonese) — Ngo oiy ney a

17. Chinese (Mandarin) — Wo ai ni

18. Comanche — U kamakutu nu

19. Cree — Kisakihitin

20. Creole — Mi aime jou

21. Croatian — Volim te

22. Czech — Miluji te

23. Danish — Jeg Elsker Dig

24. Dutch — Ik hou van jou

25. Elvish — Amin mela lle

26. English — I love you

27. Esperanto — Mi amas vin

28. Estonian — Ma armastan sind

29. Ethiopian — Afgreki’

30. Faroese — Eg elski teg

RELATED: 100+ Reasons Why I Love You — List Of Reasons To Love Someone

Advertisement Need help in your relationship? Chat here with a certified coach from Relationship Hero, who can help you through complicated and difficult situations.

31. Farsi — Doset daram

32. Filipino — Mahal kita

33. Finnish — Mina rakastan sinua

34. French — Je t’aime, Je t’adore

35. Frisian — Ik hald fan dy

36. Gaelic — Ta gra agam ort

37. Georgian — Mikvarhar

38. German — Ich liebe Dich

39. Greek — S’agapo

40. Gujarati — Hoo thunay prem karoo choo

41. Hiligaynon — Palangga ko ikaw

42. Hawaiian — Aloha Au Ia`oe

43. Hebrew (to a female) — Ani ohev otach (if said by a male) or Ani ohevet otach (if said by female)

44. Hebrew (to a male) — Ani ohev ot'cha (if said by a male) or Ani ohevet ot’cha (if said by female)

45. Hiligaynon — Guina higugma ko ikaw

46. Hindi — Hum Tumhe Pyar Karte hae

47. Hmong — Kuv hlub koj

48. Hopi — Nu’ umi unangwa’ta

49. Hungarian — Szeretlek

50. Icelandic — Eg elska tig

51. Ilonggo — Palangga ko ikaw

52. Indonesian — Saya cinta padamu

53. Inuit — Negligevapse

54. Irish — Taim i’ ngra leat

55. Italian — Ti amo

56. Japanese — Aishiteru or Anata ga daisuki desu

57. Kannada — Naanu ninna preetisuttene

58. Kapampangan — Kaluguran daka

59. Kiswahili — Nakupenda

60. Konkani — Tu magel moga cho

RELATED: When To Say 'I Love You' For The First Time

Related Stories From YourTango:

I Really Love Love, And Here Are All The Reasons Why
When To Say 'I Love You' For The First Time
120 Cute & Creative Ways To Say 'I Love You'

61. Korean — Sarang or Nanun tangshinul sarang hamnida​

62. Latin — Te amo

63. Latvian — Es tevi miilu

64. Lebanese — Bahibak

65. Lithuanian — Tave myliu

66. Luxembourgeois — Ech hun dech gaer

67. Macedonian — Te Sakam

68. Malay — Saya cintakan mu / Aku cinta padamu

69. Malayalam — Njan Ninne Premikunnu

70. Maltese — Inhobbok

71. Marathi — Me tula prem karto

72. Mohawk — Kanbhik

73. Moroccan — Ana moajaba bik

74. Nahuatl — Ni mits neki

75. Navaho — Ayor anosh’ni

76. Ndebele — Niyakutanda

77. Norwegian (Bokmaal) — Jeg elsker deg

78. Norwegian (Nyonrsk) — Eg elskar deg

79. Pandacan — Syota na kita!!

80. Pangasinan — Inaru Taka

81. Papiamento — Mi ta stimabo

82. Persian — Doo-set daaram

83. Pig Latin — Iay ovlay ouyay

84. Polish — Kocham Cię

85. Portuguese — Eu te amo

86. Romanian — Te iubesc

87. Russian — Ya tebya liubliu

88. Scot Gaelic — Tha gra\dh agam ort

89. Serbian — Volim te

90. Setswana — Ke a go rata

91. Sign Language — ,\,,/ (represents position of fingers when signing ‘I Love You’)

92. Sindhi — Maa tokhe pyar kendo ahyan

93. Sioux — Techihhila

94. Slovak — Lu`bim ta

95. Slovenian — Ljubim te

96. Spanish — Te quiero / Te amo

97. Swahili — Ninapenda wewe

98. Swedish — Jag alskar dig

99. Swiss-German — Ich lieb Di

100. Surinam — Mi lobi joe

101. Tagalog — Mahal kita

102. Taiwanese — Wa ga ei li

103. Tahitian — Ua Here Vau Ia Oe

104. Tamil — Nan unnai kathalikaraen

105. Telugu — Nenu ninnu premistunnanu

106. Thai (to female) — Phom rak khun

107. Thai (to male) — Chan rak khun

108. Thai Informal — Rak te

109. Tunisian — Ha eh bak

110. Turkish — Seni Seviyorum

111. Ukrainian — Ya tebe kahayu

112. Urdu — mai aap say pyaar karta hoo

113. Vietnamese (to female) — Anh ye^u em

114. Vietnamese (to male) — Em ye^u anh

115. Welsh — ‘Rwy’n dy garu di

116. Yiddish — Ikh hob dikh

117. Yoruba — Mo ni fe

118. Zazi — Ezhele hezdege

119. Zuni — Tom ho’ ichema

RELATED: 26 Symbols Of Love And Their Meanings Explained

More for You on YourTango:

Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys *Secretly* Love
6 Things That Kill A Relationship Every Time (You've Been Warned)
18 Behaviors That Turn Guys Off INSTANTLY (Even If You're Insanely Attractive)

Singles Warehouse is the singles dating site where you can find thousands of singles, all under one roof.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!