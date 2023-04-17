How Taylor Swift’s Breakup Changed My Future Wedding

I should start by saying I’m not engaged…yet. But as my boyfriend and I near our four-year anniversary, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about what our wedding would be like.

And while I’ve never been a girl who browses bridal magazines or makes extensive Pinterest boards, there is one aspect of a future wedding that I have already given considerable thought to the first dance.

As a woman in my mid-thirties, I’ve not only been to but been in, my fair share of weddings.

Often, I find the first dance to be a highlight. It offers a glimpse into a couple’s relationship and their story — even more personal and telling than vows in some instances.

I can still remember the first dance song of almost all the weddings I’ve attended this last decade — from watching my brother and his wife sway during Anthony Hamilton’s “The Point of It All,” to my college roommate and her husband joyfully frolicking to “Latch” by Disclosure, and practically weeping last year as my sister and her husband danced to “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur.

Simply put, first dances are my favorite.

And that brings me to Taylor Swift and how her breakup has personally impacted my (hopefully) future wedding.

“Invisible String” from 2020’s Folklore was at the very top of my list for my first dance songs.

It’s so beautiful, so poignant. I remember the first time I really listened to the lyrics and felt that rush of recognition and connection that happens when a song truly speaks to you.

I texted my mom about it — and actually bought her the album — likening this iteration of Taylor Swift to a modern-day Joni Mitchell.

One night last fall sitting on our balcony listening to music, I played it for my boyfriend — who is not a Taylor Swift fan — and started crying right in front of him.

Tom and I met when I was thirty. Several months prior, however, the ending of a different relationship had left me more broken than I knew possible.

Reflecting on that time and how utterly devastated and lost I was…well, it truly was “so pretty to think” that all along there was a string that pulled me out of the wrong relationship, forced me to confront my demons in therapy — and was tied to Tom on the other end — the person I had stopped believing I would ever find.

It’s just like Taylor said: “Hell was the journey but it brought me Heaven.”

But now, when I listen to “Invisible String,” it’s not quite the same. I relate to the song so deeply, the thought that the relationship that inspired it ultimately didn’t work out… shocks and scares me.

nd I’m not the only one.

Millions of Swifties have expressed their dismay after news of the breakup hit the media.