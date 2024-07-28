How Married Couples End Up Ditching The Single People Who Were Once Their Friends

“That’s one of the things that happens when you become a couple: you date other couples.” — Nora Ephron

I don’t know if we needed a study to confirm what Nora Ephron observed long ago, but we do have one. Research shows that couples befriend other couples.

In a study published in Social Forces, “Partnership ties shape friendship networks,” Christoph Stadtfeld and Alex Pentland followed 126 people, all coupled, over 9 months, asking them repeatedly about their friends. The participants all lived in graduate student housing set aside specifically for married couples and couples in long-term cohabiting relationships. (Whether universities should give special housing preference to couples is an issue worth discussing, but I won’t do that here.)

Over time, the couples tended to pair up with other couples far more often than would happen just by chance. Describing how she and her husband related to two other couples, Nora Ephron said, “We saw each other every Saturday night and every Sunday night, and we had a standing engagement for New Year’s Eve.” The researchers did not elicit that level of detail from their participants, but they did find that couples befriending other couples was a thing.

Within the pairs of couples, sometimes the two women were friends with each other and the two men were friends with each other. (All but two of the couples were heterosexual.) But the reverse was rarely true: the man from one couple was not friends with the woman from the other and vice versa.

I first started reading the study because I thought it was going to address a question I’ve been interested in for a long time. We know from other research that couples become more insular when they move in together or get married. They see their friends less often (and also have less contact with their parents). But are they especially likely to ditch their single friends?

I still don’t have a definitive answer, because it turned out that in the study, all the participants were coupled, and they were only asked about their friends within their university housing community — and all those people were coupled, too. I almost stopped reading the article when I realized that, but I’m glad I didn’t.