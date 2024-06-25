The Emotional Inequality Of Being Single

Here are 5 emotional advantages of single life:

People who are married with children have a life path with conventional milestones such as marrying and having children. Without a romantic partner at the center of their lives (and for some single people, without children either), single people are free to design their paths through life. Although that can be daunting or even dispiriting to the reluctantly single, it can be thrilling to single people who embrace their single lives.

1. The joy of following your passions and building a life of your own

In her book, When the Church Burns Down, Cancel the Wedding, Sara Braca described how she felt while she was married and then when she became single again. Here’s the marriage part:

“Over time, I had lost touch with anyone my husband didn’t like, which was pretty much all of my friends and most of my family. I lost my confidence as I grew more and more dependent on him and his friends. I lost my passions as I stopped doing many of the things that mattered to me, even traveling less to appease his worries about being away from home for too long and spending too much money.”

Surprise! Her husband left her for a younger woman after she had supported him while he built his career. Newly single, she went back to traveling, which she had always loved. Here’s her report from her stroll along a canal in Amsterdam:

“I felt pretty and vibrant and fully alive like I hadn’t felt in years. And I realized why. I was exactly, precisely where I wanted to be, doing exactly what I wanted to do, and I had made all that happen through my own efforts . . . I felt empowered. Independent. Free. It was like a simultaneous flashback to the old adventurous, pre-marriage me, and a flash forward to the new me I could be . . .”

As Sara Braca discovered, single life can be joyful, fulfilling, and psychologically rich.