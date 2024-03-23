Wake up your vroom-vroom with this surprisingly simple recipe for how to make this aphrodisiac coffee: a cup of java, maca, cacao, and cinnamon. That's it! These raw foods have been used since ancient times to support your libido and if you're not mixing these bad-boy aphrodisiacs into your daily diet, you're missing out on some serious seductive benefits. Here's what each aphrodisiac in the ingredients may do for you and your libido.

How to make sex coffee

Maca: an Aztec root, usually ground into a powder. An adaptogen, it supports your body in creating the enzymes it needs to balance hormones and enhance fertility. It's often touted as an aphrodisiac, which can increase libido.

Cacao: Raw cacao is a stimulant. It gets your blood pumping and triggers your body to release serotonin, which enhances mood. The Journal of Sexual Medicine published the results of a study that found women who ate chocolate daily scored slightly higher on the FSI, aka the chart that measures female intimate function.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon promotes vital energy, keeping your body from that desire-sucking lag that can come after a busy day.

Honey: Honey may increase stamina, and is believed to increase virility and fertility.

Coconut milk: Many cultures have used coconut milk to naturally balance hormones and to increase drive. Full of healthy fats, coconut milk will give you energy for intimacy, without a nasty crash.

This coffee recipe takes all five of these superfoods and whips them into a gorgeous latte. To make it, all you'll need is a hand blender and about five minutes from start to finish. Try making this coffee once a week, especially when you have time to sip slowly and enjoy your day. You'll get your regular dose of caffeine, plus an added boost from the world's most ancient intimacy-related superfoods. It tastes like a delicious, Aztec-spiced drink. If you've ever enjoyed Mexican Hot Chocolate, the flavor is very similar: dark chocolate, cinnamon, and just a touch of sweetness. Here's how to make this coffee (and boost your libido for lots of intense finishes):

(Makes one serving)

2/3 cup hot coffee

1 tablespoon raw cacao

2 tablespoons coconut milk

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon maca

Pour coffee into a medium bowl. Add cacao, coconut milk, honey, and cinnamon. Whip with a hand blender until frothy. Add the maca, whip once more, and serve immediately. Enjoy your coffee — and have a fun time using it! Disclaimer: We make no health-related promises regarding this recipe. It simply offers a delicious way to enjoy superfoods said to support several health benefits. Consult with your doctor before adding any new or unfamiliar ingredients to your diet, especially if you're on medication.

Brooke Lark is a photographer, cookbook writer, and founder of LarkXCo Connection Studio —a creative studio in Salt Lake City dedicated to creating content, conversations, and experiences that shift perspective, ignite possibility, and bring real humans together in real ways.