Is hoping for a marriage that'll last forever too good to be true?

Stories of love that lost its spark and ended in divorce have become so common, no one really bats an eyelash anymore.

How long the average marriage lasts in different parts of the world

In 2015, the former Hopes & Fears examined how common divorce is, as well as the average marriage length in some of the world's major cities, including New York.

1. Rome, Italy: 15 to 18 years

Separation and divorce rates have been rising at 30.7 percent since 2010 in Rome. In this region, every 1,000 marriages have an equivalent of 307 separations and 182 divorces.

However, Rome still has the most couples who stay together long term, at 15 to 18 years, including the years of separation until the time of divorce.

2. Ottawa, Canada: 13.8 years

The average length of a marriage in Ottawa is 13.8 years. However, with divorce rates continuously rising, and the national divorce rate at 48 percent, this number may be constantly changing.

3. Paris, France: 13 years

Surprisingly, even the city of love isn't immune to failing marriages, with the divorce rate at 55 percent. The average length of a marriage is 13 years.

4. New York City, USA: 12.2 years

Marriages in New York last more than the national average at 12.2 years, with the other states also doing well, between 10 and 14 years.

5. Mexico City, Mexico: 12 years

The average marriage in Mexico lasts around 12 years.

The divorce rate is only at 15 percent, but other studies show that many couples have been breaking up after only 2 years of marriage. In 2011, the Mexican government issued temporary marriage licenses to make divorce easier for couples.

6. Tokyo, Japan: 11 years

According to a national census, the average marriage in Japan lasts no more than 11 years, with the divorce rate at 36 percent. Divorce ceremonies have also become common, with a separation ritual to recognize the couple going their separate ways.

7. Cape Town, Africa: 11 years

According to a 2012 report by Statistics South Africa, divorce amongst couples varies by sex and age. Men typically divorce between 40 to 44 years old, whereas women divorce between 30 to 35 years old.

The average marriage lasts 11 years, with the divorce rate at 31.2 percent.

8. Sydney, Australia: 8.7 years

The Australian Institute of Family Studies found that couples are separating much quicker since 2011, with the average at 8.7 years. However, they also found that couples tended to stay together for the sake of the children.

The national divorce rate is at 43 percent, with couples often divorcing after 20 years or more of marriage until their children are fully-grown.

9. London, England: 4 to 8 years

The average marriage in London typically ends in divorce after 4 to 8 years, putting the divorce rate at 42 percent. However, the national average of marriages lasts 11 years or so.

10. Doha, Qatar: 5.5 years

The divorce rate in Doha is 38 percent, with the average marriage lasting only 5.5 years. A report from 2011 found that 60 percent of couples separate within 5 years, some not even consummating their marriage.

