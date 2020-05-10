How To Find A Great Psychic & Make The Most Of Your Psychic Reading

This is what you can expect when obtaining a psychic consultation.

Do you want to know how to prepare for a psychic reading?

If you are at a point in your life where you believe a psychic reading can be beneficial to your life, then you should consider a few points before your consultation.

A major aspect of your preparation is determining what you expect from a reading.

Some people seek a psychic reading for entertainment. Others may be feeling torn about an important decision or are experiencing some type of crisis.

With a little bit of foresight and investigation, you can feel more confident about hiring a psychic with whom you may be discussing issues that leave you potentially vulnerable.

Here are 4 ways to find a psychic and make the most out of your reading.

1. Determine who are the psychics.

Psychics are people who sense energy from beyond the physical and provide insight into a client’s life and current issues based on the range of their gifts. They achieve their results using various methods.

You may have your preferences, but the main goal is accuracy and not the method they use to arrive at those answers.

Psychics can use tools such as tarot cards, pendulums, scrying, and other forms of divination in order to practice their trade. Other psychics may not use any tools except their own ability to sense the information you are seeking. Whether or not they use tools does not determine whether the quality of their work is worthwhile.

Psychic readings are considered a form of entertainment and not counseling sessions. Psychics are generally not certified from any formally recognized organization.

There is a measure of responsibility on your part when you hire them for a session. First, do your homework. And if you are not happy with your reading, you can state that in a review of their work.

2. Set your own expectations.

It is important to set some personal goals you would like to achieve with your psychic appointment.

There are no rules about the way a psychic gives information. Therefore, you may want to write down the questions you want answers to before your session. Then, see how many of those the psychic answers before you share them.

This is usually a good test of the talent level of the person you have recruited to read for you. Clearly, they will not go down the list, but the strongest energy should guide them in the direction of at least some of your concerns.

You should be aware that when you employ a psychic, you are taking a risk. The information could be "spot on," totally worthless, or somewhere in between.

You should accept that you are taking a chance, and even the most talented psychic may not connect with the energy that gives you the answers you seek. You need to be open to accept the information.

Oftentimes, details that seemed unimportant during the reading create an "a-ha moment" later. In the best case, sessions that were approached casually can prove to be life changing.

However, you are ultimately responsible for deciding if you wish to act upon the information given to you. You do not need to take advice that does not resonate with you.

It is not a good practice to consult a psychic if you feel desperate about an issue in your life. The energy around the situation will not be stable, and the chance of receiving good information is low.

It is recommended to calm down and wait a bit before consulting a person who might influence the rest of your life!

3. Validate the information.

It is important to be able to validate the information the psychic is receiving about you. A good psychic should be able to detect energy from:

Past events that have shaped your life

Current events with which you are concerned

A future that surrounds you

A psychic may pick up information that you cannot verify at the time but prove to be true after your session is over. It is these moments that add to the credibility of their work.

Psychics should have an accuracy level of 80 to 100 percent with the information you can validate. Your confidence level will increase if they prove to be accurate about past events for which they could not possibly have any knowledge of.

This level of accuracy may make their prediction about your future more credible. However, the future is fluid.

You should realize that you have freedom of choice and that energy can change in unpredictable ways. These factors can change the results of a reading. There are simply no absolutes!

4. Make sure of the legitimacy of a practitioner.

Choosing a psychic and determining their legitimacy is about using a commonsense approach.

Psychics are in business and they should practice normal business behaviors, such as having posted prices, a refund policy, business hours, and a reasonable methodology with which to meet with them.

The field of divination is filled with practitioners who range from being part-time to full-time individuals. You can find legitimate psychics at psychic fairs, metaphysical stores, parties, in their homes, or in office buildings. They are everywhere, and it is difficult to make a broad statement in this area.

It is good practice to get references from others before choosing a psychic. Researching the psychic on the internet can be helpful.

No one is perfect, but they should generally have good reviews. You should choose a person who is affordable to you and has the availability to meet with you on the phone, internet, or in person.

Legitimacy is determined by the accuracy of the information provided, the attitude of the practitioner, and their sincerity. It will become evident to you that a person is not legitimate.

For example, if they try to control you by requesting additional money or by making outrageous statements about curses that only they can remove — for an additional fee, of course.

Psychics who try to make you dependent on them to make decisions in your life are suspect. Also, you should be able to tell if someone is just guessing or is legitimately sensing information.

Psychics are like any other profession in that some of them are just not that good! The range of accuracy could be low and depending on the information they give to you, they may not be very reliable.

Also, there are times when a good psychic for one person is not good for another. If a psychic proves to have little accuracy over time, they will not be in business long. It does not mean they are not trying to be legitimate.

Psychics are generally very spiritual people who just want to help others.

The psychic community is changing, but there remains a wide diversity of people in the profession.

If you feel uncomfortable with a person claiming to be a psychic, it is an indication that you should probably look for someone else.

It is important to trust your own intuition and common sense in these matters since the issues may be of great relevance to you.

John Cappello is a natural psychic-medium who has been in practice for over 25 years.

This article was originally published at John Cappello's Blog and Newsletter. Reprinted with permission from the author.