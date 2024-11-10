The Hollywood Diva Secret To Getting Men To Instantly Respect You

"Don't spend time beating on a wall, hoping to transform it into a door." - Coco Chanel

Greta Garbo, the 1930's Swedish-born film star, demonstrated how to get the respect you desire and deserve. After Garbo had become established as a major star, she decided to negotiate a contract that reflected her immense box-office value to the producers.

Accordingly, she demanded a weekly fee of $5,000 — compared to the minute $350 a week she'd previously been paid. When film mogul Louis Mayer heard Garbo's demand, he offered her $2,500. Garbo replied simply, in her Swedish-American accent, "I think I go home..." And off she went. Pow! I bet he never saw that coming! Garbo returned to her hotel and stayed there, not budging, while Mayer stewed for seven months.

Mayer eventually caved in and gave Garbo what she asked for because Greta Garbo was a magnetic, high-value woman who wasn't afraid to ask for what she knew she deserved.

How many times have we stayed in a relationship, watching our dignity slip away, knowing we should have walked away? Yet, we stayed, beating on a wall, hoping to transform it into a door. Research from 2021 states the reason so many women stay in toxic relationships is because of fear and low self-esteem.

Greta Garbo knew her worth — and so should you

In my early 20s, I was in love with a guy whom I thought I could not live without. He had two other girlfriends. I had such low self-worth; I used to say he cheated on me with other women.

(Wow! What warped thinking!) I eventually got myself out of that emotionally abusive relationship. It was like breaking an addiction! (Later in life, I would discover the power of Oxytocin.) In the end, after much self-growth, my self-worth skyrocketed, and I started to attract quality men. However, I will never forget the lessons learned in my early twenties.

Several years later, I was living in Sweden and engaged to a Swedish man. He started acting distant, getting irritated, and giving me the silent treatment. It was the most disheartening thing. One night, he sat me down and said 3 words that would break the heart of any woman in love, "This isn't working..."

My heart started pounding fast. I couldn't breathe... I was devastated. My first instinct was to try to convince him and explain why I was "the one". Why his life would be empty without me?

But I didn't. I did the opposite. I walked away. Immediately. I never phoned. I never emailed. I never texted. (I did cry myself to sleep every night).

Greta Garbo knew when to walk away — and so should you

Several weeks later, I received an email from him. He was on vacation in Indonesia, learning to scuba dive. He poured his heart out.

He begged me to forgive him. He said he couldn't live without me. He asked to fly me first-class from Europe to Indonesia to join him for a 3-week vacation. Very tempting...But, I refused.

Over the next 3 weeks, he phoned me every single day — from his cell phone — from Indonesia. We met up again when he returned to Europe. On my terms.

I discovered my value. I made my value known to others. Do you know your value? Is your value known to others? Research from 2022 shows that having high self-esteem has many benefits, including success, higher levels of happiness, and lower stress levels.

Be honest. Ask yourself: Am I tolerating behavior that I do not want? If the answer is yes, follow in Greta Garbo's footsteps. Walk away.

Rhonda Cort is the founder of The High-Value Woman and CEO of Magnetic Woman International, a company specializing in helping female entrepreneurs enjoy a full love life.