High-value men are often talked about in a way that makes them seem rare and hard to identify.

In reality, all you have to do is look a little closer to see how stable and passionate he actually is. Most of the time, high-value men are actually easy to spot if you look for specific signs, like the people he keeps around him or how motivated he is about life. Men like this aren't trying to prove anything and are incredibly secure in living life by their own rules. They aren't loud or dramatic in the slightest, and can fly under the radar.

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High-value men are actually easy to spot if you look for these 9 specific signs

1. They have a close relationship with their parents

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A man who has a close bond with his parents is a green flag all around. He will often speak on the phone or take time out of his schedule to plan to see them and spend time with them. When he talks about his parents, his entire face lights up because he has such a deep appreciation and gratitude for them and how they raised him.

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He makes space for his parents no matter what's going on in his life, and he even turns to them for advice and guidance when times get rough, rather than shutting them out. It's true what they say: How a man treats others is a direct reflection of how he was raised and how he treats his parents.

2. They have hobbies

There's just something alluring about a man who has things he likes to do in his free time. He doesn't just play video games or spend all his time out drinking with friends. Instead, he actually does things that show his personality, maybe painting or making music, going on hikes or reading.

Engaging in hobbies is such a boost for mental health, and also just leading a positive and happy life. Men are so much more interesting when they can talk about the things they do to stimulate their minds and keep them occupied outside of work.

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3. They're motivated and driven

There's nothing more attractive than when a man has actual goals and feels a purpose in the kind of life he wants to live. He isn't going about his day not really having direction or understanding what his talents are.

Instead, he understands that finding any meaning in his life starts with consistent effort into whatever he wants to do. Even if he fails, he gets right back on that horse, because his goals are so much more important than throwing in the towel.

4. They can cook

In a survey from Gallup and Cookpad, women cook just under nine meals per week while men cook about four per week. So, when a man actually admits to being a consistent cook in the kitchen, it can show just how high-value he really is.

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He doesn't even have to be a chef, but making the effort to put together meals and find new recipes reflects that he isn't just satisfied with ordering out or having other people do it for him. He genuinely wants to learn and gain that practical skill.

5. They take pride in the clothes they wear

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A high-value man who knows how to dress and takes pride in having clean and put-together clothes definitely attracts the right kind of energy. There's something incredibly attractive about a man who is putting effort into his appearance.

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It's not even for the approval of others, but because he wants to look good for himself. He understands that the way he presents himself directly correlates with his confidence and what kind of impression he's leaving on people.

6. They go to the gym or play a sport

It can reveal a lot about a man when he talks about going to the gym or actively playing a sport. When it's a consistent part of their life, it shows how disciplined they are when it comes to their regimen.

They're willing to invest time and energy into something that can sometimes take awhile to get comfortable with. There's no instant payoff with the gym or learning a new sport. But a man who can stick with it is clearly resilient. And being resilient is directly linked to having greater health and just being an all-around happy person.

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7. They have a pet

For 28% of women, a potential partner disliking pets is a major red flag. So, they tend to gravitate towards men who not only have a pet but love their pet unconditionally. Whether it's a dog or a cat, or something more exotic, it shows that a man is caring enough to want to take care of another living thing.

That level of responsibility shows how mature and consistent he is, too. Pets can bring out a nurturing side of a man that may not be as obvious right away. He's taking care of his animal without really expecting anything else in return, except maybe unconditional love.

8. They possess strong values

At the end of the day, it says a lot about a man based on the strong values that he holds. It means he has a clear sense of what he believes in and what he stands for, even when it puts him in an uncomfortable position.

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He isn't just following behind the crowd and making choices based on what everyone else thinks or likes. Instead, he walks to the beat of his own drum and has principles that make him who he is.

9. They have kind and respectful friends

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You can tell a lot about a man just based on the people that he chooses to spend his time around and call his friends. Friends are a direct reflection of the values and morals that you hold, but it's especially true for a man.

If he's only hanging around other people that come off as rude and have questionable opinions, you can't help but side-eye that man because he must think those same things, too. Or, he's at least okay with surrounding himself with people who think those things.

But when his friends are kind and respectful, it shows the kinds of people that he gravitates towards and who gravitate towards him as well.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.