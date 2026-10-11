Guys Who Are Totally Head-Over-Heels For Someone Usually Use 10 Phrases In Casual Conversations

Last updated on Oct 11, 2026

We are happy together. Joyful husband and wife are bonding to each other with fondness. They are looking at camera and laughing while standing on path outdoor Olena Yakobchuk | Shutterstock
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Women have an arsenal of things we to show we're into someone (or not). We also use body language cues that draw them in and have eye rolls that could freeze an unwanted man right in his footsteps. But men? They're sometimes knocked for being less verbal, which isn't necessarily true or accurate. 

Perhaps they're saying plenty to us, but the message isn't translating as they're intending it to, or we're missing something in their signals. So, if you want to know if a guy likes you, there are quite a few phrases men use when speaking with a woman they see as more than just a friend. 

Guys who are totally head-over-heels in love usually use these 10 phrases in casual conversations:

1. 'This reminded me of you'

guy who is head-over-heels for woman saying this reminded me of you ORION PRODUCTION | Shutterstock

He won't always directly say he's thinking of you because he might want to avoid being too direct to spare his feelings from being hurt. He will say that something reminded him of you because he's thinking about you and wants you to know without taking the risk of truly saying so.

This simple statement shows that he's been paying attention to you and what you like or are interested in, which gives you a sense of feeling seen and understood. Research shows that feeling understood is a strong predictor of relationship quality. 

RELATED: 6 Things Men Only Do When They Really Love You, According To Psychology

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2. 'I can help you with that'

man who is head-over-heels for woman saying i can help you with that Yuri A | Shutterstock

Men like to be needed. They want to feel helpful. If they are offering to help you with something, they are over the top for you. 

Men usually only do things for women they truly care about. But if he's throwing around his help like he's a do-gooder, he's into you.

RELATED: 11 Small Things A Man Does Differently When He Loves You With His Entire Soul

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3. 'You look great'

man who is head-over-heels for woman saying you look great Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

If he tells you that you look great, stop over-analyzing and speculating what he means. He thinks you look great and wants you to know that. Drink in those compliments.

Of course, reading too much into a compliment can lead to misunderstanding a man's intentions. If you're still unsure, taking note of the situation and setting can help offer clues on their intentions. 

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4. 'I was talking to my mom about you'

man who is head-over-heels for woman saying i was talking to my mom about you Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

If he name-drops mom and tells you what he was sharing with them, he's either your BFF or he's into you. Guys don't wax poetic typically over what they do or say to their family members, but especially their moms. 

Talking about his mom to you in any sort of way can signal he's vulnerable to you. Even if he's open to talking about her, you have his trust.

RELATED: 22 Weirdly Vague Phrases Men Say All The Time And What They Really Mean

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5. 'I'm upset/sad/worried'

man who is head-over-heels for woman saying i'm upset mad worried simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

If a man willingly admits to feeling an emotion other than happy or "fine", he's into you enough to show you a vulnerability that he does not typically reveal.

This is especially true in societies that often discourage men from showing any emotional vulnerabilities. It's also not an intimacy that can be forced out of someone. 

RELATED: Men Who Feel Really Good About Their Relationships Often Hear 12 Phrases From Their Partners

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6. 'How was your day?' and 'What have you been up to lately?'

man who is head-over-heels for woman saying where have you been what are you doing Mladen Mitrinovic | Shutterstock

Asking you questions about what you're doing or where you are? He's into you. As long as he's not doing it all the time, he's not a stalker; instead, he's a dude who's into you.

A 2023 study explained that open communication about plans and locations can build trust and offer a sense of security within the relationship. In a healthy relationship, asking questions and actively listening can contribute to the overall effectiveness of communication. 

RELATED: Men Who Aren’t Being Totally Straightforward With You Usually Say 12 Murky Phrases

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7. 'I noticed that you...'

man who is head-over-heels for woman saying i noticed that you Yuri A | Shutterstock

If he throws out a phrase that he noticed you do, say, wear, or eat (you name the verb) any sort of action, he's paying serious attention to who you are as a person, and not because he wants to be your best friend for life.

Feeling seen and valued by men can contribute to healthier social dynamics and foster stronger connections. Research even argues that the feeling of appreciation acts as glue during difficult times. 

RELATED: When A Man's Really Into You Mentally & Physically, His Body Language Usually Shows It In 18 Ways

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8. 'I miss you'

man who is head-over-heels for woman saying i miss you fizkes | Shutterstock

He misses you? Oh, girl, men never like to say schmaltzy stuff like this unless they're super-sensitive or romantic types that live off swooning each day over some babe. 

If he's telling you he misses you, even if you're in that new, uncertain stage, you have set an anchor in his heart, for sure. When a man shares this feeling of longing, he's allowing you to see a more vulnerable side of him.

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9. 'I'll be there for you'

man who is head-over-heels for woman saying i'll be there for you Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Not just a Bon Jovi song or the theme song from Friends, but also a phrase that rolls off the lips of a man who is seriously digging you. If he says anything else similar like:

"I'll be around if you need me." "Do you have anyone to talk to about that?" "I'm happy to listen." "Let's talk."

He's sharing that he wants to be a part of your life, and he won't just let you sit on the sidelines idly.

RELATED: 7 Charming Signs You've Finally Found The Man You're Going To Spend Forever With

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10. He calls you a pet name

man who is head-over-heels for woman saying he call you a pet name IKO-studio | Shutterstock

If he calls you any type of nickname other than your last name, he's decided he needs to make you his. If he calls you by your last name, he either views you as a comrade or perhaps he's simply sarcastic and takes a more teasing approach with women he's into.

RELATED: 6 Things Men Did That Made Women Instantly Fall In Love With Them

Laura Lifshitz is a former MTV personality and Columbia University graduate currently writing about divorce, women’s issues, fitness, parenting, and marriage. 

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