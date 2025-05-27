5 Guys Share The Surprisingly Subtle Things Women Do That Drive Them Wild

The easiest ways to make a man melt.

Last updated on May 27, 2025

Woman does subtle things that drives guys wild. Stephen Okonkwo | Unsplash
"A smile. A wink. A flirt. A compliment. The littlest of things are what turns guys on the most and have far more impact than larger things," one man told me. Of course, he shares that he also doesn't mind flirty texts or photos.

Anticipation and build up is a big part of the game, and every guy we talked to touched on an element of that, whether it's a gaze, (or a graze!), a touch or a nibble, or words and glances of things to come.

Men love it when we're adventurous and when we make the first move. Research suggests men find women who make the first move attractive because it signals confidence, initiative, and a willingness to take risks. Women initiating contact can also lead to higher-quality matches and conversations. But what else do women do that drives men wild?

Here 5 guys share the surprisingly subtle things women do that drive them wild:

1. Kissing him in unexpected places

"It's subtle, but when my wife gives me a hug, she'll also sometimes kiss on my neck or on my earlobe and it drives me insane." 

2. Suggesting bold, unexpected plans

woman driving man wild by being adventurous La Famiglia / Shutterstock

"It really turns me on when a woman has the courage to suggest new ideas for dates. I truly value confidence and the strength to innovate, and I think women are better at it than men. "

3. Showing confidence in small ways

"Being confident and pursuing what you desire is a super turn-on, and not just knowing what you want to eat when I ask."

4. Touching him casually and naturally

woman driving man wild with accidental touching Yuri A / Shutterstock

"An accidental hand graze, taking our arm when walking, and then unbuttoning our cuffs and rolling up our sleeves."

5. Locking eyes and holding it

"I'm not sure this qualifies as particularly subtle, but staring really does something. Whether it's across a bar, across a room, or across a couch, being a person's single focal point is a thrill.  

Your second thought is always that the person is looking at something behind you or lost in thought, so re-establishing the stare is incredibly powerful. If you want to move into more overt territory, a wink or lip-lick turns the thermostat up to infinity, but a more casual, yet intense eye-contact is an incredible turn-on."

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyle writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly.

