Here are three easy ways to get the man of your dreams.
By David Wygant — Last updated on Nov 27, 2023
Photo: StockLite | Canva / Melpomenem | Getty Images Pro
How to attract a man?
But not just any man: the right man for you.
- What do you need to do to finally run into the Prince Charming you’ve dreamed of all your life?
- What are you doing wrong?
- Why do you keep meeting the wrong type of men?
- What do men want?
RELATED: The Top 12 Qualities Men Want In A Woman To Marry
Here are 3 not-so-obvious ways to instantly attract men:
1. Put down the iPhone
Seriously, stop fiddling and tapping on that darn cell phone screen of yours. Do you really think men are going to come and talk to you? Most guys will take one look at you and say, "She looks like she’s too busy to chat. Or maybe she’s working or texting her boyfriend. I won’t bother approaching her."
And here’s the other thing…
Whilst you’re messing with your phone, you can’t see what and who is around you. You can’t see that cute guy who’s trying to catch your eye from across Starbucks. While you have your head buried in Twitter and Facebook, you’re missing so many opportunities to meet people.
RELATED: Want Him To Be Intrigued? Then Be Intriguing — Here's How
2. Loosen up
Now, you don’t need to go nuts and start flashing your breasts to every man you see, but give at least some small indication you’re open to the idea of communication with other human beings. Keep your shoulders back, your head up, and your arms by your side.
I see so many women who stand around with their arms folded across their chest, and say, "Stay away from me. I do not want to talk!"
Folded arms make you look very defensive, and whether you realize it or not, it will put guys off. So relax a little. Take in everything around you. Open yourself up, and most importantly…
RELATED: How To Get A Man To Chase You (No Games Required)
3. Smile
Guys are like big children and dogs. We need visual clues that it’s okay to approach you. Remember, it takes most guys a lot of courage to come and approach a woman, so anything you can do to take the pressure off us the better.
A smile tells us you’ve noticed us. A smile tells us you’re open. And a smile gives us an indication you’re not going to attack us if we approach you. If you see a man you like the look of, throw him a smile, and see how fast he comes to say "Hi."
So you see ladies, it’s that simple.
Related Stories From YourTango:
You already know how to attract men. You do it naturally just by being strong, beautiful females. The real question is, "How can I get a man to feel he can approach me?"
And now, you have the answers.
RELATED: Guys Explain What Men Really Want In A Relationship
More for You:
David Wygant is a dating coach who spent the past 20 years helping men and women transform their love lives. As a lead writer for Ask Men and Huffington Post, his advice has been offered across television, newspapers, and magazines, including MTV, The New York Times, MSNBC, Fox News, Cosmopolitan, Men's Health, E! Entertainment Television, and more.