Bride’s Twin Sister Won’t Have The Chance To Get Married — So The Groom Carried Her Down The Aisle In A Wedding Dress

When Morgan Watkins got engaged to her now-husband, Brian, after six years of dating, she knew she wanted her twin sister, Macey, to have a significant part in her big day.

Macey Watkins was born with special needs and will unfortunately most likely never get married herself. Still, her sister wanted her to experience the joys of being a bride along with her when she and Brian tied the knot.

On their wedding day when the groom walked down the aisle, guests were in awe to see him carrying Macey, decked out in her own white dress and veil, in his arms.

Morgan posted a video of the sweet moment to her TikTok account, which has since been viewed over 74 million times since the October 2021 wedding.

“My twin sister who has special needs came down at my wedding with my fiancé, now who I call my husband,” she captioned the video. “I wanted her to have her special moment as a bride like her twin sister. I will forever cherish this! Look at how her just looking around at everyone like she’s on her throne!”

Morgan added that her husband’s love for her sister is one of the reasons she fell in love with him so deeply.

“He loves her as much as I do,” she wrote.

The heartwarming moment is a reminder of what weddings are truly about.

All too often we hear horror stories about bridezillas who get lost in seeking perfection on their wedding day, mothers of the brides making it all about them and in-laws with outragous demands.

"Weddings inevitably seem to create such big feelings," relationship psychologist Annette Byford told DailyMail. "Even perfectly well functioning families have to face a new challenge: how to let a new comer into their family, the new son in law or daughter in law, and how to share their child with a new family, their child’s new family in law."

For Morgan and her husband, though, that was never an issue, as Morgan made it clear from the get-go that she and her sister were a package deal.

"It was always, you know, a very important thing for Morgan for whoever she has in her life have a relationship with Macey as well," Brian said in an interview with WBNS 10TV.

“This is amazing because you will most likely take care of her during her old age and he’s making a promise to you and her,” one person commented on Morgan's TikTok post..

“All the bridezillas out there talking about their special day. I see two queens here," another person pointed out. "And a prince.”

Morgan noted in the comments section that her sister has “no interest in dating” but wanted her to have the special moment that she had.

“She’s my girl. Where I go she goes & I always told myself I’ll never be with a man who doesn’t love her and accept her just like I do,” she added. In another video, Morgan shares that Macey has always been her “pride and joy.”

"The twin bond is inseparable, if you’re a twin I’m sure you can relate,” she says. “She is my best friend, my twin & the reason I am who I am today. I am her voice, she is my heart!”

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.