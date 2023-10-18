Bride Shares Video Of Groom Rushing To Her Side After She Was Taken To Hospital Hours Before Wedding

When his bride-to-be was taken to the hospital on their wedding day, one groom proved that some men take the “in sickness and in health” part of their vows seriously.

On their wedding day, his bride had to be rushed to hospital.

A woman by the name of Hannah Bush shared a clip of her groom showing up to the hospital on their wedding day to support her when she suddenly fell ill. The video shows the man, dressed in his wedding day tuxedo, being escorted into the into hospital by a male nurse. He appears to be nervous and a bit sad as he approaches the doorway to his future wife’s hospital room.

Just outside the door, he stops to read the sign, apparently unable to believe this is happening on what is supposed to be one of the happiest days of his life.

A woman steps out of the room and greets him, lovingly squeezing his forearm as she exits, and he enters. Once at her bedside, the man gently takes her hand, bends over, and kisses her face. No words are exchanged, but both the man and his fiancé seem to be crying together as they share an emotional moment.

The woman can be heard whimpering as he comforts her. The groom kneels next to the gurney and she wipes away tears as he continues to hold her hand and tries to let her know everything will be alright.

The video ends as the couple continues to hold hands. She turns to face him, still visibly upset over her condition and the fact that her wedding day is not going as planned.

Viewers were happy to see a man standing by his woman during tough times.

One person commented, “A wedding isn’t marriage. This is marriage. Best wishes to the pair of you!” Another poster offered some sound advice, commenting, “The wedding day is such a small, minuscule part of your life. Finding the one person who will stay with you in good and bad is EVERYTHING!!!”

In a follow-up video, Hannah explains that she became ill at 4 AM on her wedding day. She ended up going to the ER at 10:30 AM and felt a little better so left, hoping to continue her big day.

"I'm sitting there getting my makeup done again," Hannah says, adding that she began feeling unwell once more. "I start getting overheated. I start throwing up again. I can hardly move."

She returned to the hospital and remained there until 10 minutes before her ceremony — but still made it down the aisle.

"I walked down the aisle barefoot because I could not put on any heels. He had to basically hold me," she says of her now-husband.

While her wedding was not what she had in mind, Hannah managed to find the positive in the situation.

"It ended up being a great day because I got to the reception, told everyone 'hello,' took a nap and then [I] was able to hold down some food and got a second wind. Then, [I] enjoyed the last hour of my reception with all my family and friends.

It's refreshing to see that there are men out there who value and respect the vows they took — or are ready to take.

Marriage is not for the faint of heart and the fact that the groom could put aside any disappointment he may have felt and be there for his bride is admirable, and everyone who saw the video believes it is a sign that the couple will have a loving, beautiful marriage that lasts a lifetime.

“Couples are on solid ground in their relationship when they’ve made the transition from ‘me’ to ‘us’ in that their first priority is to make each other feel safe and secure," Couples Therapist and Certified Sex Therapist Deborah Fox, MSW, has said.

While weddings are a beautiful celebration, marriage is really about committing to your partner no matter what. This groom showed his commitment to his vows by being at his wife's side not just at the altar but also during a scary time.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment & news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.