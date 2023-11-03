Bride Shares Video Of Her Mom ‘Ruining’ Her Wedding Dress Reveal, Sparking Debate

Wedding dress reveals are one of the most exciting parts of the morning of the wedding but one bride had to share the spotlight. A woman who thought she would be recording her friends' first reaction to her wedding dress ended up capturing her mom ruining the moment.

The bride's mother blocked her during her wedding dress reveal.

“When you’ve been waiting six months to do a wedding dress reveal for your bridesmaids and your mother ruins it," the bride wrote in the caption of a TikTok video.

The video started with the bride stepping out of the dressing room all dolled up in her wedding dress ready to show everyone. Her face glows with a smile that shows how eager she's been to show off her dress. After the door opens, her smile turns into a frown as her mother steps out in front of her, blocking her, completely unaware that she has ruined the bride’s precious moment.

Despite her dress reveal being ruined, the bride didn’t harbor any hard feelings for her mother as she posted a second video showing her brushing past the moment. After her mother got out of her way, the bride moved on and brought her smile back to her face. She then walked out of the dressing room and walked slowly toward her bridesmaids.

The bridesmaids didn’t think much of the ruined moment either and focused on the bride when they saw her in the wedding dress. Everyone showed excitement for the bride as soon she stepped out of the room and praised the bride for her beautiful dress. The bride then went ahead and hugged all of her bridesmaids while some could be seen getting a bit teary, talking animatedly amongst themselves about the wedding dress and admiring the bride’s beauty.

Despite the hiccup, the bride's wedding turned out beautifully.

While the moment may know have gone exactly as the bride envisioned, it's likely the mom wasn't being malicious in her actions. Though some people wondered why the mom couldn't wait, most people understood that it was an innocent mistake.

One person wrote, “She wanted to be in the room helping you but she also wanted the reveal experience with everyone else. Mom was trying her best.”

Another person wrote, “Aww she looks like she was rushing to remove herself from your spot. Unfortunately, it’s one of those ‘good intentions don’t count’ moments.”

A look at the bride's wedding video, which she posted on her year anniversary, shows the day turned out beautiful.

There's no such thing as perfection, and with so much going on every minute of the wedding day, it's natural to have things go wrong here and there. The bride has clarified that she thought of this moment as comical and posted this video as something to look back upon and laugh at.

"Just sharing a funny memory from the most special day of my life- it’s not deep, relax," she wrote in the comments of the original video.

Sanika Nalgirkar is a News & Entertainment Writer for YourTango. She has a master's degree in Creative Writing. See more of her writing on her website.