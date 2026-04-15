Is there anything quite so romantic as watching an old Hollywood film with your sweetie? We don't think so. With that in mind, we've rounded up our top favorite black and white flicks from the 30s, 40s and 59s to watch with the one you love. So open the wine and pop the popcorn because it's time to revisit the best of classic cinema.

Plus, psychologist Dr. Ronald Rogge, a professor at the University of Rochester, found that watching movies together and actually talking about them afterward was just as effective at keeping couples connected as structured relationship workshops. "Watching a movie can help prevent divorce by giving a couple time to focus on their relationship and check in with each other," Rogge explained.

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He noted that the couples in his study were simply shown movies and asked to reflect on them together. These classic black-and-white love stories from Hollywood's Golden Age are exactly the kind of stories that do that job beautifully.

Here are 10 black-and-white love stories from Hollywood’s Golden Age that couples still swoon over:

1. Casablanca (1942)

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman

Yes, it has a bittersweet ending, but this is a love story not to be missed. Set during WWII and full of the danger and strife that characterized the period, the story of Ilsa and Rick is also about honor and sacrifice.

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Memorable line: "We'll always have Paris."

2. The Philadelphia Story (1940)

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Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, and Jimmy Stewart

This hilarious tangle of characters and emotions details the romantic escapades of Tracy, a wealthy Philadelphia socialite, her ex-husband Dexter, a reporter named Mike … and her impending marriage to George. Naturally, misunderstandings abound, and love conquers in the end.

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Memorable line: "I don't want to be worshipped. I want to be loved."

3. Roman Holiday (1953)

Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck

In this delightful Roman romp, a crown princess on a tour of Europe slips away from her royal duties and meets an American expatriate reporter. Through the course of a day spent running around Rome, the two fall in love, but beware; there's another bittersweet ending in store.

Memorable line: "I have to leave you now. I'm going to that corner there and turn. You must stay in the car and drive away. Promise not to watch me go beyond the corner. Just drive away and leave me as I leave you."

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4. The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullivan

This film, which served as the inspiration for You've Got Mail, tells the story of two people who become anonymous pen pals while simultaneously working together and hating each other…and falling in love via their letters.

Memorable line: "Oh, my dear friend, my heart was trembling as I walked into the post office, and there you were, lying in Box 237. I took you out of your envelope and read you, read you right there."

5. His Girl Friday (1940)

Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell

In this screwball comedy, reporter Walter Burns discovers that his ex-wife Hildy is set to remarry. Then ensues a mad series of escapades on Walter's part to do everything he can to stop the wedding and reclaim Hildy.

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Memorable line: "There's been a lamp burning in the window for ya, honey ... here."

6. Sabrina (1954)

Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn, and William Holden

This instant classic tells the story of three people, the wealthy brothers David and Linus, and their chauffeur's daughter Sabrina. When Sabrina, who has always cared for David, returns from Paris as a cultured woman, both men find themselves falling for her, but notions of duty get in the way.

Memorable line: "I thought you two had eloped! I wouldn't mind, but not in my car."

7. Gilda (1946)

Rita Hayworth and Glenn Ford

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In this noir romance, the wild and lively Gilda reunites spitefully with her old lover Johnny after marrying the shady Mundson. Johnny and Gilda's love has turned to hate and they spend a great deal of time torturing each other before love can prevail.

Memorable line: "You two kids love each other pretty terribly, don't you?"

8. It Happened One Night (1934)

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Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert

Wealthy heiress Ellie is on the run from her father, who wants to contest her marriage to the gold-digging Westley. Along the way to reuniting with her new husband, Ellie meets Peter, and their adventures kick off from there.

Memorable line: "Any guy that'd fall in love with your daughter ought to have his head examined."

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9. Bringing Up Baby (1938)

Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant

In this unforgettable screwball comedy, the button-down paleontologist David finds his life going off the rails due to the antics of the free-spirited Susan and her pet leopard Baby.

Memorable line: "Now it isn't that I don't like you, Susan, because, after all, in moments of quiet, I'm strangely drawn toward you, but - well, there haven't been any quiet moments."

10. The Thin Man (1934)

William Powell and Myrna Loy

The first of a wonderful series of movies about Nick and Nora Charles, The Thin Man tells the story of the detective duo and their wild adventures through love and life.

Memorable line: "Oh, Nicky, I love you because you know such lovely people."

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Kristen Droesch is a Senior User Experience Architect at Omnicom Production with a background spanning product architecture, service design, and content strategy.