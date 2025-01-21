This Simple Graph Will Immediately Tell You If Love With Your Head Or Your Heart

Where is your sense of self located: your head or heart?

Last updated on Jan 21, 2025

Add to Bookmarks
Woman determines if she loves with her head or heart. Andy Barbour | Canva
Advertisement

What if there was one question you could ask someone that determines their personality type, or, what kind of person they are? For instance, a dog or a cat person, or a fan of The Beatles or The Rolling Stones?

What if, by asking this one question, you could immediately know whether this person is right for you or not? You would be able to know if they could love you the way you deserve. You could even know how much they love. 

Advertisement

RELATED: The #1 Way To Know If You Think With Your Head Or Your Heart

Well, it turns out there is a question that can tell you a whole lot about a person. Do you think you would be able to ask the question? Knowing the answer could potentially change the relationship you two have. Do you think your self is located in your heart or your brain?

In 2013, there was a series of 9 studies, and this question was asked to hundreds of grad students at North Dakota State University. The researchers Adam Fetterman and Michael Robinson found that the participants' answers revealed psychological characteristics.

Advertisement

They found that beliefs like "the head is thought to be rational and cold," and "the heart is thought to be emotional and warm," are helpful when trying to understand individual differences in cognition, emotion, and performance.

Head-locators were more accurate in answering general knowledge questions and had higher grade point averages. Heart-locators were more likely to favor emotional over rational considerations in moral decision-making, and in addition, heart-locators experienced greater negative emotions in high-stress situations.

RELATED: The First Thing You Notice In This Visual Personality Test Reveals How You Really Live Your Life

This simple graph will immediately tell you if you love with your head or your heart:

This Simple Graph Will Tell You If Love With Your Head Or Your Heart Photo provided by New York Magazine

Advertisement

RELATED: The Simple Psychology Test That Reveals How Well You Know Yourself

Depending on whether you're a heart person or a head person can affect how you feel about myriad issues.

A 2015 study reports that where people locate their sense of self influences their views on controversial medical issues, such as abortion, and the determining criteria as to where a person should be declared deceased.

The researchers found that heart locators of either gender were more likely to endorse proposals for stricter abortion laws based on the initial detection of a heartbeat in the fetus and to endorse the idea that a person's death should be determined by when the heart stops beating rather than brain death.

Adam Galinsky, leader of the research team that surveyed hundreds of U.S. and Indian citizens, said, "We propose that a person's perception of where the sense of self is located is a crucial and defining trait similar to a person's personality profile."

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Exactly How To Manifest The Relationship You Want (And Actually Get It)
10 Rare Signs You Picked The Right Person To Settle Down With

If this is true, it opens up a whole new area of research. 

Whether you love with your head or your heart — and where you locate your sense of self — might influence your aptitude for different jobs, what kind of advertising works for you, and how you interpret other people.

RELATED: The Cowboy, Angel, Fairy, Knight Personality Test Discovers Your True Self With Only Two Questions

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
People Who Do These 13 Things Think With Their Hearts, Not Their Heads
4 Signs Of A Highly Intuitive Person Who Can Read People Like A Book, According To Psychology
7 Reasons Being An Introvert Is A True Gift To Modern-Day Society, According To Psychology