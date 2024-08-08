Some women are so optimistic about finding love that no matter how many times they stumble along the way, they never seem to lose hope that they will indeed one day find the one.

So how can you tell if you've found your Mr. Right?

Here are 4 'grandparent-approved' qualities that mean he's the one:

1. He accepts you for who you are right now.

He never tries to change you, not who you want to be or who he wants you to be. Are you able to be your authentic self 24/7 with him? We're talking about bad days, good days, and PMS days.

Advertisement

We all have those sides to ourselves that we might not be too proud of, things we'd rather hide, and a slew of bad habits, but you should never have to fake the funk in a relationship. You'll know he is the One if he sticks around through it all and falls in love with you even more.

2. You trust him.

I'm not just talking about commitment, although that is a massive part of the equation. Trust goes well beyond cheating. Do you trust him enough to share your life with him and to begin looking at the world as a team?

Research indicates trust is essential to maintaining a happy and healthy romantic relationship.

Advertisement

Are you comfortable sharing your goals and dreams with him, no matter how far-fetched they may seem? More importantly, do you trust that he'll support you in any way he can?

Are you open to his views and hopes for the future as well? Think of trust as the foundation of the life you're building together … if it's shaky, everything else will be too. It's a fact, too.

Advertisement

3. He's your best friend.

I hate to sound like a Queen song and cheesy as it may be, but the best relationships are the ones where the couple would count their partner as not only a lover but their best friend. They don't just love each other … they like each other — a lot.

This doesn't mean you ditch your girls and expect him to cancel his weekly basketball game to go shopping with you. It means he's the first person you call when you need to talk something out or have big news to share.

Pexels / cottonbro studio

Advertisement

Additionally, it means that you genuinely enjoy spending time together and experiencing the in-between moments of life in each other's company.

4. He fits the bill.

Many women have a long, detailed list full of the qualities they desire in a man, and this can backfire because there is no such thing as a "perfect" man. There is, however, a man who is perfect for you.

When you look at your list of desired qualities, a few should jump out at you as non-negotiables. Maybe it's very important to you that the man you're with want children, or maybe you are looking for a guy who is responsible and financially secure.

Advertisement

Whatever your must-haves are, if he's the One, you won't have to bend or ever feel like you're settling. Sometimes, it's best to throw the list away and let nature (or Cupid) take its course!

Lottie Williams is the Head of Content at We Love Dates. She has been featured in Patti Knows, the Independent, askmen, and more.