5 Ways To Get A Man To Finally Listen (By Talking Like A Guy)

One of the most common complaints I hear from women is that men don't listen. Be it at work, where their good ideas are ignored, or at home when their spouse totally forgets what she told him. Why can't men listen? They can, once you learn how to talk to men the right way.

So the next time you want to talk to your male boss, be heard in a meeting, discuss an issue with your spouse, or connect with your teenage son, remember that there are certain ways to teach men how to listen, and it all starts with your approach.

Five ways to get a man to finally listen, by talking like a man

1. Speak loud enough

Men don't hear as well as women. Honestly. It starts at birth and continues through life.

This was first proven through studies in neonatal clinics where researchers thought playing soft background music might calm premature infants, enabling them to eat more and gain weight faster. The results showed a major improvement for females and no improvement for males. Follow-up studies showed this was because the little boys did not hear as well.

This hearing difference continues through life. "Men are almost twice as likely as women to have hearing loss among adults ages 20-69," according to the National Institute on Deafness. It explains why a woman may feel her boss or coworker or husband is yelling at her when he thinks he isn't, or why teenage boys (and men) love loud music, surround sound, synthesizers, etc, and we women run from the room in pain.

Bottom line, if you want to know how to talk to men, you have to understand that men don't hear as well as women. So speak up if you want a man to hear you.

2. Get their attention

Trying to discuss a topic with your spouse when he is watching the most exciting part of the football game, the last hole of the golf tournament, or is in the middle of some project he has been working on is totally ineffective. Trying to discuss an issue with a male boss or coworker when he is stressed or working intently is equally unproductive.

If you want to understand how to talk to men and get them to listen, choose a time when you can get their undivided attention. For your spouse, try over dinner or after their program is finished, or whenever the distractions have reduced.

If you want to talk to your male boss, schedule personal time in his office so you won't be distracted or interrupted. In any case, get their attention by announcing, "I'd like to discuss something with you," and make sure they look up and acknowledge you. Call them by name, as people automatically listen more when their name is called.

Many people get so engrossed in what they are doing that they don't pay attention to what is being said to them. They just nod their heads or say "OK." Later on, they have no idea what they just agreed to. Make sure you have their eyes as well as their ears to get the best communication.

3. Get to the point

We women can spend an inordinate amount of time beating around the bush. Most men, especially in business, want the bottom line. You have to learn to say what you want in thirty seconds or less.

If more discussion is needed after that, at least you have gotten the impact and reason defined.

In business, I often advised females who had trouble getting to the point to "think in bullets," meaning make an outline with quick, effective words to state their points. If you do need to think a problem through or work something out by talking about it, go to a woman first. Then, when you have your path defined, seek out the man.

4. Say what you want

If you are asking for something or recommending a change, just say it. Don't say "I think" or "in my opinion" as that's a statement, not a request. A man will interpret this as "being up to him" since you just stated an opinion and didn't actually ask.

Also, avoid using the word "but." If you state something and qualify it with a big "but," you just reduced its importance.

5. Stop when you're done

I have actually seen women win over a man to her way of thinking, but then keep the discussion going.

This can bring a new point to the table that causes the man to rethink and change his opinion. When you have made your point and everyone agrees with you, stop talking.

