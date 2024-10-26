Man Dubbed The ‘Freeway Runner’ Ran Miles Down The Highway To Reach His Girlfriend Who Had Been In A Car Accident — ‘I’m Mr. Find A Way Or Make A Way’

Everyone wants love and devotion from their partner, but they don't always know if they have it. After getting into an accident, one woman was lucky enough to learn just how devoted her partner was.

When he learned that his girlfriend had been in a car accident, he sprinted down the freeway to get to her. The man, now dubbed the “freeway runner,” didn’t think twice before making the miles-long trek down the highway to save the day, showing unwavering dedication.

The man ran for miles down the highway to reach his girlfriend, who had been in a car accident.

Yaritza, his girlfriend, recorded the aftermath of the accident she was involved in on a busy highway. While she was thankfully uninjured, the accident left her shaken, so she called her boyfriend, Kam.

Without hesitation, Kam sprang into action to be by his girlfriend’s side. When she informed him that traffic was backed up on the freeway due to the accident, meaning he wouldn't be able to make it to the scene by car, Kam found another way.

After parking his car at a dealership, he made the rest of the journey on foot, running for miles down the highway until he got to Yaritza — all within seven minutes!

“He said we gonna find a way or make a way,” she wrote in the caption of her video, which has since gone viral and been privated.

Not only are people online swooning over Kam’s quick thinking and devotion to his girlfriend but they are equally impressed by his running skills, dubbed him the “freeway runner.”

A few days after the video gained popularity, Kam shared his version of the story on TikTok.

The medical student explained that when he received the frantic call from his girlfriend about the accident, he was in the middle of taking a five-hour exam.

“When she called me, she was very much in shock and couldn't really spit out full sentences,” Kam recalled. “All I knew was she was on the highway, she totaled her car, that's it.”

After learning about the accident, Kam admitted that his heart sank to his stomach, and he knew that he had to get there immediately despite the highway being backed up for miles.

“So, as I was getting closer to her location, I realized she was not lying. This highway is backed up for miles,” he said. “So I parked my car in the nearest spot and got to running. So then I proceeded to jump over the barricades on the side and run for what was probably about 1.5 to 2 miles.”

Thanatip S. | Shutterstock

Luckily, Kam’s athletic history as a hurdler allowed him to persevere until he made it to the wreckage.

“When I finally made it to her, I gave her the biggest hug ever,” he said, relieved that Yaritza was uninjured.

Though everyone applauded his running ability, Kam shared a different takeaway: “I think the moral of the story is that when something like that happens, you start to really understand how much you love that person,” he said.

“I didn't care where I was, what I was doing, how I had to get to her, or if it was two miles or a Marathon that I had to run. I was gonna find my way to her.”

Kam also reported that his girlfriend is currently saving up for a new car and encouraged viewers to help her out. He included Yaritza’s Venmo so that they could send donations. Now, he is just happy that his girlfriend is safe and healthy.

Aside from true love and the fact that Kam should qualify for Olympic track events, there is another significant lesson that viewers learned from the “freeway runner”: never settle for less!

You deserve a man who would sprint down the highway to get to you without hesitation!

