Nervous Boyfriend Secretly Learns Chinese To Surprise Girlfriend With A Proposal

Former “Big Brother” contestant Yinrun Huang was attempting to teach her boyfriend, Luke, the "Apple" dance — a viral TikTok routine choreographed to Charli XCX's fan-favorite song — when she was interrupted by the surprise of a lifetime.

Her nervous boyfriend suddenly dropped to one knee, but that wasn't all. He had one more surprise up his sleeve that made her “Yes!” even more enthusiastic.

Advertisement

The man secretly learned Chinese to surprise his girlfriend with a proposal since it is her native language.

As the pair began filming their TikTok, Luke extended his hand to Huang and got down on one knee. To add to her complete shock, he also began speaking in Chinese.

“I wanted to give you a special message, and I wanted to do so in your native language,” Luke said in Chinese before apologizing in advance if his pronunciation was off.

Advertisement

“Because of you, everything is the best. I am so so so grateful to have you in my life,” Luke said, pulling out his trusty note card containing everything he wanted to say to Huang.

“Every moment we spend together is filled with happiness. Your smile brightens my day. Even your laughter fills me with warmth,” he told her. “Your love has brought me peace and contentment, and I never want to let you go. I am so lucky to have you in my life, and I promise to always adore you.”

“You are my rock, my confidant, and my soulmate. I love you so much, and I hope to build a lifetime of memories together.”

At this moment, Luke pulled the ring box from his pocket and asked Huang if she would marry him. She responded with a very emotional yes!

Advertisement

The heartwarming proposal video has since been viewed over 67 million times on TikTok.

Viewers were deeply moved by the man’s efforts to learn his girlfriend’s native language for the proposal.

“Has there EVER been a better proposal in the world?!” one TikTok user commented.

“The fact that he didn't just learn, ‘Will you marry me?’” another user noted.

“This is the sweetest proposal I’ve ever seen. I’m crying! Congratulations, you two are lovely together,” a third commenter wrote.

Even Duolingo, an online platform that allows people to learn new languages, commented on Luke’s epic proposal.

Advertisement

“If he doesn’t learn a language for you, he’s not the one,” they wrote.

Interracial marriage rates have been increasing in the last several years.

At least 19% of new marriages in the U.S. involve spouses who are from different ethnic or racial groups, up from 11% in 2000, per data obtained by the Pew Research Center.

Dragon Images | Shutterstock

Advertisement

In these relationships, your partner’s native language may be different from yours. It may be beneficial to learn each other’s language to strengthen your bond. Not only will you enrich yourself with another culture, but you will also get an even better understanding of your partner.

Learning each other’s languages can also be a great activity to do to build upon your date nights. You can go to a Chinese cooking class. You can see a French film. You can go to a Spanish dance class.

There is really no better way to demonstrate your love to your partner than by learning the language they grew up speaking and showing an interest in their culture.

Advertisement

And for those commenters who really wanted to see the 'Apple' Dance, Huang posted a follow-up video of the newly engaged couple dancing their hearts out.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.